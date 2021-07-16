New South Jersey Vikings travel football team launches fundraiser with goal of competing in Sports Illustrated-sponsored competition

What started as a conversation between two friends last January turned into a whirlwind of national competitions and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for their kids.
Brigantine resident Joe Handle and his pal Dan Lombardo knew there were limited outlets in South Jersey offering spring youth travel football squads and they wanted to make a change. By February, they were recruiting kids from Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, gathering equipment and making team rosters for the new nonprofit South Jersey Vikings Youth Travel Football Team.
In their wildest expectations, they never anticipated that five months later the fledgling team would be invited to play in the Prospects Gridiron Classic Series National Kickoff, sponsored by Sports Illustrated, at the National Football Hall of Fame Compound in Canton, Ohio.
Seven months ago, the team began its practices in the snow in preparation for the first league-sponsored tournament held last March in Akron, Ohio. Although they did not win, Handle told the kids, “We are looking through the windshield, not the rearview mirror.” And they kept going.
In May, the group joined the Big East Spring Tackle League in North Jersey. By then, they had enough players to also start a 14U team. The South Jersey kids took the field with their red jerseys, which the coaching staff decided would not have players’ names printed on the backs — the same mentality behind the look of the Penn State football team — to inspire team, not individual, achievement.
While the 14U boys — and a girl teammate — finished the regular season 3-0, the organization’s 10U boys went on to win the championship in Roselle, Union County.
After the season was over, Handle received an unexpected call. The Vikings 10U kids were invited to play in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The game took place June 27, with the Vikings walking away with championship rings after an 18-0 victory.
“Normally, that would be the highlight of a lifetime for any 10-year-old, playing in an NFL football stadium with parents and friends cheering them on, to stand on a field where some of their football heroes have played, to touch the same turf, to stand on the iconic NFL logo that they have all seen on television, to see themselves on the jumbotrons, to walk away with a championship,” said Maria Handle, the Vikings’ unofficial media liaison and mother of two of the players.
But the team just keeps going.
And now, Joe Handle and assistant coaches Lombardo, Mario Laing, Jerry White and Jason Steelman are bringing their players back to Ohio from July 23-25, where they have a shot to win their third championship, moving up to the 11U level.
“I can’t wait to travel to the Football Hall of Fame and help put South Jersey football on the map. All you ever hear about is North Jersey football. It’s time to let everyone know South Jersey came to play,” said Dylan Granzow, 11, of Mays Landing, a running back and outside linebacker.
Team quarterback Joey Handle IV agrees. “I feel like this is a business trip because although we can have fun, going back to Ohio where it all began — where we learned how to work together as a team — where we got our butts whooped way back in March — is redemption,” the 11-year-old said after a recent team practice at Aloe Field in Galloway Township.
“I feel great about Ohio, we’re gonna win!” said Izzy Rowell-Washington, 11, of Atlantic City, who plays running back and outside linebacker.
“I think it’s really awesome that I get to play at the Hall of Fame. This season is really cool getting to know everyone from other teams, and I learned a lot more. I’m excited to bring what I learned from this year to my rec league football,” said lineman Colin Prokson, 11, of the Dorchester section of Maurice River Township.
“Going to play at the Hall of Fame Stadium is a great experience. I feel like I’m already in the NFL,” said lineman Judah Gillespie, 11, of Hamilton Township, who plays offensive and defensive lineman.
While the players are united in their enthusiasm and excitement, the coaching staff acknowledges it has also been an expensive year financially, with travel costs falling on the backs of the parents and coaches.
To get to Ohio, the Vikings will need some help. The organization has started a GoFundMe page to help offset the costs of team food, lodging and transportation. About 20 players, family members and supporters are expected to make the trip, Maria Handle said. Corporate sponsorships would be especially helpful, she said.
Those who would like to help these young athletes are asked to visit southjerseyvikings.com, contact Jason Steelman at jsteelman@southjerseyvikings.com or 609-672-8476, or call Angie Langlois at 856-982-3755.
