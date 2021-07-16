New South Jersey Vikings travel football team launches fundraiser with goal of competing in Sports Illustrated-sponsored competition

Team quarterback Joey Handle IV agrees. “I feel like this is a business trip because although we can have fun, going back to Ohio where it all began — where we learned how to work together as a team — where we got our butts whooped way back in March — is redemption,” the 11-year-old said after a recent team practice at Aloe Field in Galloway Township.

“I feel great about Ohio, we’re gonna win!” said Izzy Rowell-Washington, 11, of Atlantic City, who plays running back and outside linebacker.

“I think it’s really awesome that I get to play at the Hall of Fame. This season is really cool getting to know everyone from other teams, and I learned a lot more. I’m excited to bring what I learned from this year to my rec league football,” said lineman Colin Prokson, 11, of the Dorchester section of Maurice River Township.

“Going to play at the Hall of Fame Stadium is a great experience. I feel like I’m already in the NFL,” said lineman Judah Gillespie, 11, of Hamilton Township, who plays offensive and defensive lineman.

While the players are united in their enthusiasm and excitement, the coaching staff acknowledges it has also been an expensive year financially, with travel costs falling on the backs of the parents and coaches.