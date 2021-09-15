New Jersey high school athletes may be eligible for name, image and likeness deals

ROBBINSVILLE — Come 2022, New Jersey high school athletes will probably be able to run sports camps or give lessons for money and not jeopardize their amateur status.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Wednesday took its first steps into the world of name, image and likeness (NIL).

The NJSIAA introduced a policy during its executive committee meeting that would allow — with limits — state high school athletes to profit off their NIL.

The proposal will formally be introduced next month, have a second reading in November and then, if adopted, become effective Jan. 1.

“Time will tell,” NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire said when asked how a big a benefit NIL could be for New Jersey athletes. “Who knows what the landscape will look like even at the college level? There’s a new market. Everyone is excited. I do think there are athletes in New Jersey who right now have a standing and a presence that probably are going to profit off it. Do I think it’s going to be a large percentage? I’m not sure.”