 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Jersey high school athletes may be eligible for name, image and likeness deals
0 comments
top story

New Jersey high school athletes may be eligible for name, image and likeness deals

{{featured_button_text}}
hslivefootball.jpg

In a landmark decision, the NCAA ruled that college athletes can use their name, image, and likeness to earn money, the biggest change to college sports in generations. Who will the ruling benefit? And what will it mean for student-athletes across the nation? Source by: Stringr

ROBBINSVILLE — Come 2022, New Jersey high school athletes will probably be able to run sports camps or give lessons for money and not jeopardize their amateur status.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Wednesday took its first steps into the world of name, image and likeness (NIL).

The NJSIAA introduced a policy during its executive committee meeting that would allow — with limits — state high school athletes to profit off their NIL.

The proposal will formally be introduced next month, have a second reading in November and then, if adopted, become effective Jan. 1.

“Time will tell,” NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire said when asked how a big a benefit NIL could be for New Jersey athletes. “Who knows what the landscape will look like even at the college level? There’s a new market. Everyone is excited. I do think there are athletes in New Jersey who right now have a standing and a presence that probably are going to profit off it. Do I think it’s going to be a large percentage? I’m not sure.”

The NJSIAA’s proposal comes after the NCAA suspended its rule prohibiting college athletes from profiting off their NIL. The NCAA’s decision also said high school athletes could not lose their college eligibility for profiting off their NIL.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Over the last couple of months, state high school sports governing bodies around the country have discussed allowing NIL deals. California allows NIL deals, while Texas, Mississippi and Illinois have made the deals illegal.  

The proposal consists of the following key components:

  • Athletes can receive money for coaching and instructing.
  • The NIL can’t involve schools, teams or uniforms in any advertising.
  • Athletes can be featured on radio and TV.
  • Athletes competing in any events can receive merchandise or “swag bags” worth up to $500.
  • High school coaches, teachers and administrators are not allowed to be involved in athletes’ NIL activities.
  • Athletes would be banned from participating in NIL activities that involve casinos or gambling, alcohol, drugs and adult entertainment.

The best way for athletes to use their NIL is probably by running camps or giving private lessons for profit.

Under this proposal, a star basketball player could run his own shooting camp or a soccer goalie could give private lessons.

Maguire said high school athletes getting involved in coaching and mentoring is a long-term positive for scholastic sports.

“If kids who love playing a sport realize there’s a way to stay involved in the sport, it’s better for everyone,” she said. “We need them to turn into coaches. We need them to turn into officials. It’s unintended consequence, but it could turn into a positive.”

The downside to NIL is that it is used to attract athletes to schools. A school with an active alumni group could generate more NIL opportunities than its rivals.

“We have recruiting rules,” NJSIAA attorney Steve Goodell said. “We have to keep an eye on that.”

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card Race

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News