New book explores the history of boxing in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Some of the most feared fighters to come through the resort made an appearance Friday night at a launch party for a new book exploring the history of boxing in the city.
John DiSanto and Matthew H. Ward's "Boxing in Atlantic City," published by Arcadia, illustrates the history of the fighters, the local venues that have hosted fights and photos of fighters such as Mike Tyson, George Foreman and Evander Holyfield in their prime.
"There's no boxing history like Atlantic City boxing history. This is where it all started," said Disanto during the party at the Flagship Resort. "You walk into Boardwalk Hall and you'll find banners for some of the pro fights that have taken place there. You won't find that in other venues."
DiSanto, chair of the Philadelphia Boxing Hall of Fame, emphasized how big boxing once was in the city.
"We used to see over 150 fight cards per year in the early '80s; any given night there was a fight going on," he said. "Boxing and the casinos were the perfect match for each other at the time. The casinos needed boxing, and boxing needed the casinos."
Boxing promoter J Russell Peltz always knew that if he ever got around to writing a book, it…
Boxing can still be found in Atlantic City, though certainly not at the level of big-purse prizefighting that graced the resort when men like Tyson and Holyfield were throwing hands. The Showboat Atlantic City Hotel is currently running a series of fights, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic cleared the city's rings. The latest fight was scheduled for Saturday night.
Asked what it would take to get boxing in Atlantic City back to how it used to be, Ward answered with some optimism.
"The biggest tie to Atlantic City and boxing would be the casinos, but also, a huge help is the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame," said Ward. "The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame reminds everyone where the mecca of boxing originated. The induction ceremony has been what draws the biggest crowds in recent years. There has been pro and amateur fights the weekend of induction, but the fights haven't taken off like we'd want them to."
Some of boxing's most infamous fights took place at what is now called Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. That list includes the final fight in the trilogy between Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward in 2003, Tyson vs. Michael Spinks in 1988 and Foreman vs. Holyfield in 1991. Even one of The Press' own staff writers, Guy Gargan, is mentioned in the book for his boxing career, which lasted from 1973-79 and ended with a record of 11-4-5 and two knockouts.
Spinks, whose loss to Tyson in '88 was part of what launched the latter to boxing superstardom, was among those in attendance Friday.
Ray McCline, president and founder of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, expressed his thanks to the authors and what it means to the hall for them to publish this book.
"This book gives the people a look at how great our history is," he said. "I don't think people realize that Atlantic City is the Mecca of boxing, this is where it all started. Our goal with the Boxing Hall of Fame was to promote the history, and this book is the perfect addition to what we're trying to do."
