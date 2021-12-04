New book explores the history of boxing in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Some of the most feared fighters to come through the resort made an appearance Friday night at a launch party for a new book exploring the history of boxing in the city.

John DiSanto and Matthew H. Ward's "Boxing in Atlantic City," published by Arcadia, illustrates the history of the fighters, the local venues that have hosted fights and photos of fighters such as Mike Tyson, George Foreman and Evander Holyfield in their prime.

"There's no boxing history like Atlantic City boxing history. This is where it all started," said Disanto during the party at the Flagship Resort. "You walk into Boardwalk Hall and you'll find banners for some of the pro fights that have taken place there. You won't find that in other venues."

DiSanto, chair of the Philadelphia Boxing Hall of Fame, emphasized how big boxing once was in the city.

"We used to see over 150 fight cards per year in the early '80s; any given night there was a fight going on," he said. "Boxing and the casinos were the perfect match for each other at the time. The casinos needed boxing, and boxing needed the casinos."

Ventnor resident Peltz looks back on boxing promoting career in new book Boxing promoter J Russell Peltz always knew that if he ever got around to writing a book, it…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}