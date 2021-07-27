Nearly 200 compete in Sea Isle City's one-mile ocean race

Brendan Lewis, of Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, and Alexa Turco, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, were the winners of the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol's One-Mile Ocean Swim on Saturday at the 45th Street beach.

Lewis, 19, was the overall winner of the race in 21 minutes, 2.75 seconds. Andrew Palmer, 20, of the Marlton section of Evesham Township, finished second in 21:39.28. Bill Auty, 48, of Wildwood, was third in 21:54.89.

Turco, 20, was seventh overall and the women's champion in 22 minutes, 52.18 seconds. Kaitlyn Crouthamel, 16, of North Cape May, placed eighth overall and was second among the women. Finishing third was Samantha Becker, 18 of Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania, in 23:22.17. Becker was 13th overall.

The race had nearly 200 participants in good weather and surf conditions. The swimmers went from 61st Street to 45th Street and finished with a run to the finish line on the beach.

