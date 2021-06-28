NBA's Naji Marshall leads La Familia to victory in Stay Hungry Stop the Violence summer league

Naji Marshall of the New Orleans Pelicans scored 30 points to lead La Familia to a 69-62 win over Capital Punishment in a Stay Hungry Stop the Violence basketball league game at Bader Field on Saturday night.
Marshall, an Atlantic City native, also grabbed seven rebounds and had four steals and two blocks.
A rundown of the rest of Saturday’s games:
Jaymere Hadden, a former Millville High School standout, scored 17 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Stifelife to a 62-46 win over Who Got Next.
James Milton scored 22 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked two shots to spark Team Philly to a 73-61 win over NWA.
Team Nice became the league’s only undefeated team with a 56-51 win over The Trenches. D.J. Rivera scored 16 points for Team Nice (3-0).
League standings
Team Nice;3-0
The Trenches;2-1
La Familia;2-1
Stifelife;2-1
Capital Punishment;1-2
Who Got Next;0-3
NWA;0-3
