Nazim Derry's 3 sends New Hampshire to OT win: College notebook

Nazim Derry’s 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime led the University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team to a 74-71 win over Boston College last week.

Derry scored with 24 seconds left and the game tied 71-71 to give the Wildcats the lead. The 6-foot-2 guard finished the game with nine points to go with two rebounds.

Derry, a 2018 Atlantic City High School graduate, transferred to the NCAA Division I school from D-II Goldey-Beacom College. He has played in all nine games for the Wildcats (3-6), including three starts, and is averaging 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.

Derry, a graduate student, is earning his master’s degree after graduating from Goldey-Beacom, where he averaged 20.1 points last season.

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had two points and two rebounds in Hampton’s 66-61 win over Loyola Maryland. He grabbed seven rebounds to go with four points in an 86-72 loss to Bowling Green State.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) scored four in Iowa State’s 75-56 loss to Iowa. He scored four in a 77-40 win over McNeese.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, four rebounds and two steals in Temple’s 70-60 win over Saint Joseph’s. He had four points, six rebounds and two steals in a 77-57 loss to Penn.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) grabbed five rebounds and added two points in Virginia Tech’s 77-49 win over Dayton. He scored 14 and added six steals, four rebounds and four assists in a 70-65 win over Oklahoma State.

Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had five points, six assists and two rebounds in Holy Family’s 80-60 loss to West Chester. He had six points, seven assists, three steals and two rebounds in a 103-60 win over Cheyney.

Dom Thomas (St. Joseph) scored six to go with five rebounds and two assists in Gwynedd Mercy’s 67-52 loss to Chestnut Hill.

Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) grabbed 13 rebounds and added four points and two assists in New Jersey City’s 58-49 win over Ramapo. He had four points and three rebounds in a 93-67 loss to Kean.

In Rowan’s 103-84 win over Cabrini, Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) scored 19 and grabbed six rebounds, and Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) added five points and two assists. In an 86-63 win over Rutgers-Camden, Ross had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Wright scored 13. In an 86-67 win over Ramapo, Ross scored 21 to go with five rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Wright added 13 points and two rebounds.

In Widener’s 63-48 loss to Stevenson, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had eight points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Xavier Eernest (St. Augustine) added three points and two rebounds. In an 87-80 loss to Eastern, Holden scored nine to go with 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals, and Luke Mazur (Mainland) scored nine.

Men’s wrestling

Brady Carter (Lacey Township) won his 125-pound bout with a 13-5 major decision in East Stroudsburg’s 28-10 loss to Millersville.

Stephen Jennings (Southern Regional) won a 10-8 decision at 197 for Castleton in a 54-0 win over Plymouth State. In a 47-3 win over Rhode Island College, Haven Tatarek (Southern) won by pin in 2 minutes, 21 seconds at 197. In a 36-9 win over Southern Maine, Tatarek won a 9-5 decision at 197.

Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey) won by pin in 2:41 at 149 in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 41-0 win over Delaware Valley. He won by pin in 4:37 in a 34-16 win over Messiah.

In Ursinus’ 48-0 win over Elmira, Wesley Tosto (Lower Cape may Regional) won a 6-0 decision at 141, and Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) won by forfeit at 149.

Women’s wrestling

Gracie Cordasco (Southern) won by forfeit at 116 in Mount Olive’s 35-9 win over Ferrum.

Men’s swimming

Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) was second in the 100-yard butterfly (55.12) and second in the 1,000 freestyle (10:37.24) for Montclair State in a 122-87 win over College of Staten Island. Daniel Bartsevich (Lacey) swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:40.36).

PHOTOS A look at some locals who played college sports in the 2022-23 season

Coming Wednesday: More updates on local athletes, including women’s basketball and indoor track and field.