National youth wrestling team tournament set for Friday through Sunday in Wildwood
National youth wrestling team tournament set for Friday through Sunday in Wildwood

Youth wrestling tourney in Wildwood provided photo

The Wildwoods Convention Center will host three days of youth wrestling starting Friday.

 Suasion Communications Group, Provided

The Atlantic Coast Wrestling Association will host the National Youth Challenge Duals team championships for elementary and middle school wrestlers Friday through Sunday at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood.

Wrestlers in grades 2 through 8 on more than 80 teams from around the country will compete in the event. Some of the nation’s top youth wrestlers will participate.

The weigh-ins will be held Thursday. The times are subject to change, but the doors are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. each day with competition starting at 8 a.m. on all three days. The duals are scheduled to end by 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and by 4:30 p.m. next Sunday.

Elementary school teams will wrestle in the morning, middle school teams in the afternoon.  

The Atlantic Coast Wrestling Association said in a news release that its mission is to create a competitive atmosphere for youth wrestlers that will promote sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty, courage and fair play.

Those purposes are met by providing supervised and competitive wrestling competitions to encourage continued participation in the sport of amateur wrestling, the release said. During the 2022 dual tournaments, the association will be raising funds to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Admission to the National Youth Challenge Duals is $20 per day for adults and $50 for a three-day weekend pass. Admission for children 12 and under is $10 per day and $25 for a three-day weekend pass.

For more information, visit AtlanticCoastWrestling.com or WildwoodsNJ.com.

Tags

