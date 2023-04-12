 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nate Goranson contributes in three William & Mary wins: College notebook

Nate Goranson's offense helped the College of William & Mary baseball team win three games last week.

Goranson, a junior catcher and a Millville High school graduate, scored three runs in William & Mary's 13-3 win over Maryland. He hit a three-run double in an 8-7 win over Stony Brook and a pair of RBI doubles in a 7-5 win over Stony Brook. The Tribe improved to 21-12.

Matthew Rivera (Holy Spirit) hit a solo homer in Ball State's 12-3 win over Bellarmine. 

Cohl Mercado (St. Augustine) had two hits, two RBIs and a run in Boston College's 13-12 win over UMass. 

Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) singled, doubled and scored in Dayton's 13-6 loss to Kentucky. He singled and scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning of a 6-5 win over George Mason. 

Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) struck out three in three shutout innings in Hofstra's 5-0 loss to Rutgers. 

CJ Egrie (Holy Spirit) scored twice in Holy Cross' 7-4 win over Bucknell. He singled, scored and drove in three runs in a 12-8 win over Bucknell. He singled and scored in a 3-1 loss to Navy and hit an RBI single in a 6-4 loss to Navy. 

Josiah Ragsdale (St. Augustine) had two hits in Iona's 5-3 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson. In a 14-12 win over Saint Peter's, Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) had two hits, two runs and an RBI. In an 11-4 loss to Saint Peter's, Pasquale hit an RBI triple, and Ragsdale added a triple and an RBI. In a 12-10 win over Saint Peter's, Pasquale hit an RBI single and an RBI double and scored twice.

Jayden Shertel (St. Joseph) allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out six in 7 1/3 innings In Maryland, Baltimore County's 4-1 loss to New Jersey Institute of Technology. 

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) struck out one in two shutout innings in North Carolina's 8-1 win over Georgia Tech. He pitched a shutout inning in a 10-6 win over Georgia Tech. 

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Old Dominion's 8-7 win over Southern Miss. He went 3 for 5 with a run scored in an 11-8 loss to Southern Miss. 

Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine) doubled and scored in Penn's 17-3 win over Dartmouth. He went 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI in an 18-6 win over Saint Joseph's. He doubled in a 5-0 loss to Princeton. 

In Rutgers' 5-0 win over Hofstra, Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) had two runs and an RBI. Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) singled twice. In a 4-3 loss to Maryland, Christian Coppola (Cedar Creek) allowed two runs and struck out four in 4 1/3 innings in the no decision. In a 14-8 win over Maryland, Sweeney hit a two-run homer and a two-run singled, and Cohen singled and scored. 

Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) drove in a run off a sacrifice fly for Saint Joseph's in a 5-3 win over Virginia Commonwealth. He had two hits and a run in a 12-3 win over VCU. He hit a solo homer in an 11-7 loss to VCU. 

David Hagaman (Holy Spirit) struck out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings in West Virginina's 15-9 win over Marshall. 

In Barton's 12-9 loss to Catawba, Jared Beebe (Hammonton) went 3 for 4 with a double and a run. Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) had two hits, two runs and an RBI. In a 13-1 win over Southern Wesleyan, Gonzalez hit a three-run homer. Ryan McIsaac (Millville) had a single, a double and two runs, and Beebe singled, scored twice and drove in a run. In a 5-2 win over Southern Wesleyan, Gonzalez had a single, a double and a run. McIsaac singled, tripled and scored twice, and Beebe drove in a run.

In Bloomfield's 15-5 loss to Wilmington, Angel Murray (EHT) went 3 for 3 with a double and two runs, and Suriel Sleiter (Pleasantville) drove in two runs. In a 3-2 loss to Saint Rose, Sleiter struck out one in a shutout inning. 

AJ Campbell (Ocean City) allowed two unearned runs and struck out three in four innings and improved to 2-0 in Frostburg State's 3-2 win over West Liberty.

Nick Nutile (Mainland Reigonal) had two hits, two runs and two RBIs in Alvernia's 14-5 win over Juniata. He singled, scored and drove in two runs in a 21-1 win over Juniata. 

Blake Ramos (Millville) doubled and scored twice in Delaware Valley's 8-7 win over Arcadia. He hit an RBI single in a 21-2 loss to Arcadia. 

Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) allowed a run and struck out one in an inning for the save in Eastern's 11-9 win over Rosemont. 

Justin Klemick (Wildwood Catholic) went 4 for 5 with a double, three runs and five RBIs in Immaculata's 20-7 win over The College of New Jersey. He doubled and scored twice in a 12-2 win over Neumann. 

Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) allowed two runs and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings to improve to 4-1 in Arcadia's 15-2 win over FDU-Florham. 

Jordan Silvestri (Vineland) allowed four runs, three earned, and struck out three in seven innings to improve to 5-1 win Cabrini's 17-6 win over Centenary. 

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) hit an RBI single in McDaniel's 8-6 win over Dickinson. He singled twice and scored twice in a 5-4 win over Franklin & Marshall. 

In Montclair State's 13-5 loss to DeSales, Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) doubled, and Matt Kaliske (Lacey) scored and drove in a run. Nick Desiderio (Southern) struck out one in a shutout inning. In a 6-4 loss to Ramapo, Feaster hit an RBI single. In a 10-6 win over Ramapo, Feaster went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. 

Nick Danbrowney (Barnegat) allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out five in five innings to improve to 4-2 in Ramapo's 9-4 win over Rutgers-Camden.

Mason Dorsey (St. Augustine) went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs in Rowan's 14-12 win over Gwynedd Mercy. He had two hits and two runs in a 17-2 win over New Jersey City. He had two hits and a run in a 10-3 win over NJ City. He doubled and scored in a 6-0 win over Montclair State. He singled and scored twice in a 14-1 win over Montclair State. 

In Rutgers-Camden's 7-6 win over Cabrini, Giacomo Antonicello (Wildwood Catholic) singled and scored. Jake Guglielmi (Buena Regional) scored. In a 9-8 win over Keystone, Antonicello had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Jacob Brennan (St. Joseph) struck out two in 2 1/3 shutout innings. In an 8-1 loss to Rutgers-Newark, Scotty Price (Cumberland Regional) struck out one in one scoreless inning. In a 4-3 win over Rutgers-Newark, Brennan struck out one in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. 

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) went 2 for 5, including his 100th career hit, and scored twice in Ursinus' 11-6 win over Haverford. He singled and scored in a 7-4 loss to Johns Hopkins. He singled, scored and drove in a run in a 6-4 win over Johns Hopkins. 

AJ Costanti (Oakcrest) hit a two-run single in Valley Forge's 5-4 loss to Wilson. 

Jaiden Millstein (Ocean City) had a double, an RBI single and a run in Vassar's 11-1 win over Mount St. Mary. He singled and scored in a 6-5 loss to Skidmore. He singled and scored in an 8-6 loss to Skidmore. He had a single, a double, four runs and an RBI in a 13-11 loss to Skidmore. 

In Harford's 9-8 win over Frederick, Brody Levin (Mainland) hit a two-run homer, and Ryan Spina (Holy Spirit) singled and scored. In an 8-4 win over WVU Potomac State, Levin singled, scored and drove in a run. In a 7-6 win over WVU Potomac State, Levin hit an RBI double, and Spina doubled and scored twice. 

Jimmy Kurtz (Buena) went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run in Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland's 13-4 win over Atlantic Cape. In a 2-1 loss to Atlantic Cape, Mikal Goods (EHT) allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out seven in five innings. In a 2-1 loss to Atlantic Cape, Jack Peacock (St. Augustine) had a hit and an RBI. In a 7-4 loss to Salem, Kurtz had a single, a double and a run. In a 12-6 win over Salem, Kurtz had two hits and two runs, and Peacock had two hits, a run and two RBIs. In a 7-5 win over Salem, Kurtz had three hits and two RBIs. Enzo Descalzi (Vineland) struck out two for the save.