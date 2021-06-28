Naji Marshall leads team to victory in Stay Hungry Stop the Violence hoops

Current NBA player Naji Marshall of the New Orleans Pelicans scored 30 points to lead La Familia to a 69-62 win over Capital Punishment in a Stay Hungry Stop the Violence basketball league game at Bader Field on Saturday night.

Marshall, an Atlantic City native, also grabbed seven rebounds and had four steals and two blocks.

A rundown of the rest of Saturday’s games:

Jaymere Hadden, a former Millville High School standout, scored 17 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Stifelife to a 62-46 win over Who Got Next.

James Milton scored 22 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked two shots to spark Team Philly to a 73-61 win over NWA.

Team Nice became the league’s only undefeated team at 3-0 with a 56-51 win over The Trenches. D.J. Rivera scored 16 points for Team Nice.

Current standings:

Team Nice;3-0

The Trenches;2-1

La Familia;2-1

Stifelife;2-1

Capital Punishment;1-2

Who Got Next;0-3

NWA;0-3

