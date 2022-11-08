Nahsir Morgan, Louie Barrios IV propel Delaware Valley to 9-0: Colege notebook

Delaware Valley University juniors Nahsir Morgan and Louie Barrios IV each had big offensive games Saturday to help the Aggies stay unbeaten.

Barrios, a Cedar Creek High School graduate, completed eight of 14 passes for 273 yards and four TDs in a 42-7 win over FDU-Florham. He ran five times for 76 yards and two TDs. On Monday, he was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Morgan, a wide receiver and an Atlantic City graduate, made three catches for 77 yards and two TDs and completed a 47-yard pass.

Delaware Valley (9-0) is ranked 14th in NCAA Division III by d3football.com.

Also for the Aggies, LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) made four tackles, and DB Barry Turner (Vineland) added two. Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 31.8 yards on four punts, including two that landed inside the 20-yard line.

For FDU-Florham, DB Otis Harold III (Vineland) made one tackle.

LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made three tackles, including a sack, in Pittsburgh's 19-9 win over Syracuse. For the Orange, RB LeQuint Allen (Millville) made a tackle.

DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) made five tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, broke up a pass and blocked a kick in Rutgers' 52-17 loss to Michigan. LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) made five tackles and added a pass breakup and a QB hit. WR Carnell Davis (Galloway Township resident) made one tackle.

LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) made eight tackles in Temple's 54-28 win over South Florida. OL Wisdom Quarshie (St. Joseph) started for an offense that gained 621 yards, including 277 rushing.

RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) ran for 29 yards and a TD on 13 carries in Vanderbilt's 38-27 loss to South Carolina.

LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) made five tackles in Bucknell's 59-17 loss to Fordham.

LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) had one tackle in Delaware State's 27-24 overtime win against South Carolina State.

LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) made a team-leading 12 tackles in Hampton's 20-14 loss to William & Mary.

TE Sean Morris (Barnegat) made a 23-yard catch in Holy Cross' 42-14 win over Lehigh.

WR Elijah Steward (Holy Spirit) caught six passes for 35 yards and had a 13-yard run in Lafayette's 21-16 win over Colgate.

DB Caleb Nartey (Hammonton) made two tackles and broke up a pass in Long Island's 29-20 win over Central Connecticut State.

LB Angelo Vokolos (St. Augustine) made five tackles in Marist's 31-21 win over Morehead State.

DL Sean Morris (St. Joseph) had three tackles and a QB hit in Morgan State's 24-22 loss to Stony Brook.

TE Isaiah Gerena (Barnegat) had a 7-yard reception in Northern Arizona's 41-38 loss to Montana State.

LB Joseph Bonczek (St. Augustine) made three tackles in Princeton's 17-14 win over Dartmouth.

LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) made five tackles and had a QB hit in Sacred Heart's 35-28 overtime win against Duquesne.

DB Trey McLeer (St. Augustine) made one tackle in Saint Francis' 38-24 win over Georgetown.

DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made two tackles in Villanova's 27-3 loss to Towson.

LB Shane Quast (St. Augustine) made four tackles in Wagner's 50-10 loss to Stonehill.

K Brendan McGonigle (Ocean City) kicked a 47-yard field goal and made both extra-point attempts in Bloomsburg's 25-17 loss to Millersville.

DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) made five tackles, including one for a loss, and broke up a pass in Saint Anselm's 21-12 loss to Assumption. P Chase Hickey (St. Augustine) averaged 32 yards over five punts.

RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) ran for 132 yards and a TD on 26 carries in Virginia Union's 33-21 win over Virginia State. He added two receptions for 9 yards. The Panthers (9-1) will find out next Sunday their NCAA Division II playoff fate.

LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) had a tackle for a loss in Albright's 21-14 win over Alvernia. For Alvernia, Matthew Carugno (Buena Regional) made two tackles.

WR Dazzy Iannuzzio (Holy Spirit) made nine catches for 99 yards and two TDs in Kean's 32-17 loss to Salisbury. LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) made 11 tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, and blocked a kick. DB Roy Crawford (Cumberland) made two tackles and broke up a pass, and DB Jawon Glover (Absegami) added one tackle. For Salisbury, DL Chase Lomax (St. Joseph) made one tackle.

LB Jashon Teller (Holy Spirit) made one tackle in Moravian's 56-7 loss to Franklin & Marshall.

QB Joe Repetti (Ocean City) completed 14 of 27 passes for 219 yards and a TD in Muhlenberg's 28-24 loss to Susquehanna. He added 61 yards rushing and a TD on 15 attempts.

In Rowan's 27-7 win over Montclair State, LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) had a team-high eight tackles, including one for a loss. DL Javen Cuff (Cumberland) and DB Amin Bailey (Pleasantville) each made two tackles. OL Jeff DeJean (EHT) started for an offense that gained 276 yards.

For Montclair State, DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) made five tackles, including 2 1/2 for a loss and a sack, and had one QB hit. LB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) made eight tackles, and DB Andrew Vernieri (Barnegat) added one stop. OL Angelo Greer (St. Joseph) started for an offense that gained 270 yards.

LB Joseph Kolonich (St. Augustine) made two tackles, including a sack, in Ursinus' 65-2 win over Juniata.

DL Michael Dogostino (Hammonton) made six tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, in Western New England's 33-0 win over University of New England.

WR Tazmire Burton (Bridgeton) had two catches for 6 yards in William Paterson's 33-2 loss to The College of New Jersey.