GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Stockton University men’s basketball team doesn’t have a designated captain.

The Ospreys don’t need one.

They have senior guard and Wildwood High School graduate Kyion Flanders.

“It’s an organic thing,” Stockton coach Scott Bittner said. “Whoever steps up, that’s the guy. Kyion has never been named the captain, but everybody knows he’s the captain.”

Flanders will lead the Ospreys (24-5) as they play Nichols College (25-5) in a NCAA Division 3 Sweet 16 game at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania at 4:15 p.m. on Friday. The winner plays in the Elite 8 at 7 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s game between Swathmore (26-3) and Keene State (28-1).

The Ospreys went 10-15 in Flanders’ freshman season in 2018-19. Since then, Stockton has made four straight New Jersey Athletic Conference championship game appearances and made back-to-back trips to the Sweet 16.

“Most guys have problems holding other guys accountable,” Bittner said. “He has a backbone. He’s not afraid to get on guys, good or bad, pull guys aside. He walks the walk. Nobody plays harder than him, so guys listen to him.”

The 6-foot-2 Flanders averages 11.7 points. He scored more than 2,000 points at Wildwood.

But it’s not the points that make him a winner. It’s not even that he was NJAC co-defensive player of the year this season, the second straight year he won or shared the award. Bittner said on a scale of one to 10, Flanders rates a 10 on intangibles. His greatest quality is competitiveness.

“It’s amazing how far that stuff can take you,” Bittner said. “An elite competitiveness, a will to win, toughness, it’s amazing how rare it is and how anybody can do it.”

But not everybody wants to do it or make the sacrifices required to do it. Many players and their parents and friends just get caught up in how many shots they are taking and points they are scoring.

Flanders hails from a basketball crazed community in Wildwood. He grew up on the same street as Wildwood High School. Wildwood boys coach Scott McCracken said when Flanders saw the school’s gym door open a crack, he would come inside and work on his game.

Even though Stockton is just a 45-minute drive north on the Garden State Parkway from Wildwood, becoming an Osprey opened up a whole new world for him.

“I was only here one time for a visit,” he said. “Most people thought I knew the school because I’m from the South Jersey area. We usually like to stay on our little (Wildwood) island.”

Not many in Wildwood thought Flanders would evolve into a player known for his defense.

“I was known as a scorer,” he said. “I had to learn you have to guard players or either you can’t see the floor or someone is going to have a field day on you. At first, it wasn’t easy, but I took that personally. Looking back on it, I think I’m a completely different person from when I first got here.”

Bittner urged Flanders to speak up and take a leadership role the moment he became a part of the team.

Occasionally, Bittner and Flanders have butted heads. Bittner wanted Flanders to be a great — not just a good — leader.

“Even if you have a team that is being successful at the time,” Flanders said, “there’s always more work to be done.”

Bittner says Flanders will make a great coach when his playing days are done.

But Flanders and the Ospreys have some basketball life left in them this weekend.

Those high school and youth players who want to emulate Flanders’ success should look at his competitiveness.

“He’s an unbelievable example for young players,” Bittner said. “Everything he does, they can do, but they don’t. Why not?”

Why will Flanders play in a way others are unwilling to? Maybe the answer lies in being selfless for others and how Flanders embraced the college experience.

“If there is one thing I’ve learned from being here,” he said, “is the impact you can have by helping a lot of people.”