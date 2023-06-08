GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Rose Zhang thrilled the golf world when she became the first LPGA player in 72 years to win her pro debut with a victory at the Mizuho Americas Open in Jersey City on Sunday.

Nearly 20 years ago, Paula Creamer almost pulled off a feat just as impressive.

As a 17-year-old amateur at the 2004 ShopRite LPGA Classic, Creamer almost made history. She finished second behind winner Cristie Kerr after a 15-foot putt that would have tied her for the lead just slid by the 18th and final hole.

Now 36, Creamer will tee it up when the 35th annual Classic begins Friday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.

Creamer smiled when asked Wednesday at Seaview if watching Zhang brought back memories of 2004 for her.

“I remember being kind of just in that same situation that she was when I went with Kerr on the last hole here,” Creamer said. “It’s great to see. Rose, I don’t know her very well, but she carries herself with a presence and seems like she just has a good head on her shoulders. It’s fun. It’s exciting. That’s why you compete, for those moments.”

Zhang is not at the Classic because she had to return to Stanford University to take final exams.

The reality is that Zhang is much more experienced when it comes to professional golf than Creamer was in 2004.

Zhang played 13 professional tournaments before winning this past weekend. The 2004 Classic was just Creamer’s fifth pro event.

After the 2004 Classic, Creamer quickly became one of the tour’s biggest names with 10 LPGA victories. But her last win came in 2014.

She’s battled injuries the past few years. Creamer gave birth to her daughter, Hilton Rose, in January 2022.

Being a mom means a whole different life for Creamer on tour.

“It’s hard,” she said. “I think that’s the best word to describe it. I wouldn’t want it any other way. I can’t imagine her not being out here with me. I do feel a bit like a rookie trying to figure everything out, whether it’s bringing her diapers to daycare or having enough milk for her, all those things that have never entered my mind before when I go to a golf course.”

But Creamer says if it’s possible she’s more competitive today than she was a few years ago. She admitted she wants to show her daughter just how good she is.

“I’m definitely more competitive now than what, five, six years ago?” Creamer said. “To me that’s hard to believe because I’ve always been so competitive and want things so badly. But now I just have to figure out how to channel that energy and emotion and those goals kind of in a different way.”

Creamer is struggling to find her game. She has missed the cut in four of the five events she played this year.

Creamer played in just five events last year and hasn’t played a full schedule since 2019.

It’s hard to play well when you’re making sporadic tour appearances.

“I’ve always been a player that likes to play a lot and has a scorecard in her hand constantly,” Creamer said. “I’m still kind of getting back to that. I just need repetition and I need those types of things to kind of get back in my own little world. On top of that you add how good everybody is, and you just can’t have the mistakes I’ve been having out on the golf course.”

The Classic is always one of the highlights of the New Jersey sports scene. The event began in 1986 and has been held every year since except for a three-year gap from 2007-2009, when the Classic organizers at that time were involved in a feud with LPGA officials over the tournament dates.

Throughout the tournament’s history, Classic fans have “adopted” LPGA players and turned them into home-town favorites. Creamer is one of those golfers.

“I do feel like I’ve always had kind of a one up with the fans here,” she said. “They’ve always been incredibly supportive of me and my golf. So, yes, I would say it is nice to come back to that.”

Creamer has never won the Classic, but she has six top-10 finishes here.

Her second-place finish in 2004 started Creamer on a path that led her to becoming one of the best known names in all of women’s golf.

In a way, she’s come full circle.

Maybe the 2023 Classic can be the start of her LPGA rebirth.

“I know this golf course very well,” she said. “I have small goals right now. You know, it’s a long year. There are a lot of events coming up. I want to be able to be in the right headspace and be able to be in contention again, but I need to overcome a couple other things. Hopefully, this week with that comfortability of being on the golf course can help me surpass what I’ve been going through.”