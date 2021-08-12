Remembering former high school coach and ref John Pierantozzi and a life well lived; Must Win:

“I would always kid him and say ‘John, you would never take the gruff you gave officials,’ ” Surace said.

But wins and losses and hall of fames do not define Pierantozzi’s contribution to high school sports.

The Millville/Vineland high school football Thanksgiving rivalry is one of the country’s most intense. The game has played since the 19th century and through the years there’s been plenty of hard feelings on both sides.

Yet Pierantozzi and Surace became best of friends. Pierantozzi was there for Surace when he battled cancer 18 months ago. Surace was on his way to visit Pierantozzi on Wednesday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After he retired as an official, Pierantozzi helped mentor countless referees.

Baruffi coached the Ocean City girls to Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey championships and even a state championship. Pierantozzi never hesitated to tell Baruffi how proud he was of him.

“You could tell that having someone he had coached do well meant a lot to him,” Baruffi said.

When Baruffi decided to step down as coach in March, Pierantozzi, who was in the midst of his own illness was one of the first people to call him.