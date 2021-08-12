Remembering former high school coach and ref John Pierantozzi and a life well lived; Must Win:

When word of John Pierantozzi’s passing began to spread through the South Jersey high school sports community Wednesday, there were plenty of tears.
They were followed by plenty of smiles.
Just everybody who knew him had a John Pierantozzi story. He was a fixture on football fields, gyms and golf courses as a coach and a basketball referee for more than 50 years.
Pierantozzi died Wednesday after a long illness at the age of 80. He and his wife Bunny had two daughters – Beth Catalana and Barbara Pierantozzi McCaughey – and five grandchildren.
“He’s an icon in some many ways throughout the state, South Jersey and Cumberland County,” former Millville football coach and Pierantozzi’s good friend Tony Surace said Wednesday night. “He touched a lot of people’s lives.”
Pierantozzi was a Vineland guy. He graduated from the now defunct Sacred Heart High School in Vineland and Rutgers University. John was a physical education teacher at Vineland from 1969-2005.
He began his coaching career at Vineland in 1969 as the football team’s defensive coordinator. He was Vineland’s head coach from 1982-89. He compiled a 46-23-2 record and won two Cape-Atlantic League championships.
Former Ocean City girls basketball coach Paul Baruffi played football for Pierantozzi at Vineland. As a coach, Baruffi was known for his intensity on the sideline. He learned it in part of Pierantozzi.
“People think I’m animated,” Baruffi said with a laugh Wednesday night. “John was animated. If you messed up, he’d let you know about it.”
Pierantozzi also coached basketball, track and field and golf at Vineland. He coached basketball at Sacred Heart and golf at St. Augustine Prep.
But most of South Jersey probably remembers Pierantozzi as a basketball referee. He officiated for 43 years and worked 11 state championship games and countless other marquee contests.
He brought a calming presence to the court. He understood what coaches and players were going through. He knew the rules. No one could stay mad at him after a controversial call.
“John had that little smirk,” his friend and fellow referee Paul Spinelli said. “If you had a question, he answered it. He wouldn’t get into a back and forth with coaches. When you get into an argument, you lose as a ref. He would calm the waters.”
Pierantozzi was inducted into the Al Carino South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014. In 2017, South Jersey Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame gave him its Contribution to Amateur Football Award.
By all accounts, Pierantozzi was a fierce competitor. Baruffi said he could be an intimidating guy. When he coached, Pierantozzi apparently didn’t hesitate to let officials know he disagreed with their call.
“I would always kid him and say ‘John, you would never take the gruff you gave officials,’ ” Surace said.
But wins and losses and hall of fames do not define Pierantozzi’s contribution to high school sports.
The Millville/Vineland high school football Thanksgiving rivalry is one of the country’s most intense. The game has played since the 19th century and through the years there’s been plenty of hard feelings on both sides.
Yet Pierantozzi and Surace became best of friends. Pierantozzi was there for Surace when he battled cancer 18 months ago. Surace was on his way to visit Pierantozzi on Wednesday morning.
After he retired as an official, Pierantozzi helped mentor countless referees.
Baruffi coached the Ocean City girls to Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey championships and even a state championship. Pierantozzi never hesitated to tell Baruffi how proud he was of him.
“You could tell that having someone he had coached do well meant a lot to him,” Baruffi said.
When Baruffi decided to step down as coach in March, Pierantozzi, who was in the midst of his own illness was one of the first people to call him.
“I can’t tell you how much that meant,” Baruffi said.
Two weekends ago Baruffi was golfing with Pierantozzi’s son-on-law Dave Catalana. They took a picture and sent it to Pierantozzi.
Tom Williams runs the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend and Girls Basketball Shootout each high school basketball season. These weekend showcase events often feature five or six games a day.
Pierantozzi would be in the gym all day, helping officials and escorting them after they worked a game to the hospitality room.
Pierantozzi was in the hospitality room so much Williams dubbed the room "The John Pierantozzi Hospitality Room".
Now, full disclosure. When it comes to time spent in hospitality rooms, I ran a close second to Pierantozzi.
They’re great. They give officials and coaches a chance to get a bite to eat, rehash the game that had just happened and gossip about the latest high school sports happenings.
It’s a place to get to know people, learn about their families, build relationships and friendships.
Pierantozzi loved to tell stories. As he got older, those tales became a bit embellished as fact and fiction became one.
“Those of us who knew him would sit there and shake our heads,” Spinelli said with a laugh.
Wins and losses are an important in high school sports.
Pierantozzi knew that.
But he also knew there was more to the games.
It’s the friendships that endure for years after the final buzzer sounds that matter.
It’s about the hospitality room.
Next time, you’re in one, tell a good story and raise a glass to Pierantozzi and his contribution to South Jersey sports.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
