Must win: MAAC Tournament in AC is a must-win and must-see event this weekend

The conventional wisdom among the college basketball establishment was that Rick Pitino and the Iona College men’s basketball team were a sure thing in Atlantic City this week.

But the casinos in this seaside resort are a testament to the fact that there are no sure things in Atlantic City.

Ninth-seeded Rider University upset top-seeded Iona 71-70 in the MAAC Tournament quarterfinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Wednesday night. Broncs junior guard Dwight Murray Jr. sank a shot in the lane with 7.3 seconds for the winning points.

The upset meant two things.

The tournament is now wide open.

And – most importantly - Friday night's men’s semifinals will have a New Jersey flavor. In addition to Rider, second-seeded Saint Peter’s of Jersey City earned a berth in the semis with a 77-63 win over Fairfield on Wednesday. Fourth-seeded Monmouth can join Rider and Saint Peter's with a win over fifth-seeded Niagara on Thursday night.

With the semifinals starting at 6 and 8:30 p.m., Friday night is shaping up as one of New Jersey’s best basketball nights of the year. In other words, get your tickets now.

It’s shocking that Iona won’t be a part of it.

The Gaels arrived in Atlantic City as the MAAC favorite with good reason.

Iona (25-7) went 17-3 in the conference.

Pitino is one of the most successful coaches in college basketball history. He’s a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and led Kentucky to the 1996 NCAA championship and Louisville to the 2013 NCAA title.

Iona was the defending champion and had also won the MAAC Tournament from 2016-2019. Iona lost on the same day MAAC coaches voted Pitino the conference Coach of the Year. After the defeat, Pitino gave Rider plenty of credit.

“We just dominated the (MAAC) regular season because we won a lot of close games,” Pitino said. “Rider won. We didn’t play poorly. That’s the best we can play. Rider’s playing terrific right now.”

Meanwhile, with the upset, Rider became one biggest stories of college basketball's conference tournament week. The Broncs are in the MAAC semifinals for the first time since 2011, something Rider coach Kevin Baggett really appreciates.

“First of all," he said, "thank God I don’t have to answer about not getting past the quarterfinals ever again."

The goal of every underdog this time of year is to take the momentum of one upset and roll it over into another surprise win.

“We got two more games,” Murray said. “It ain’t over with it.”

The MAAC obviously isn’t the Big East or the ACC. But that’s what makes Friday semifinals and Saturday’s 4 p.m. championship game so compelling.

The MAAC is a one-bid league. You can’t lose Friday or Saturday and make the NCAA Tournament. It’s the ultimate must-win scenario.

Rider hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 1994. Saint Peter’s last made the NCAA in 2011 and Monmouth in 2006.

Iona players slumped to the Boardwalk Hall court when the final buzzer sounded Wednesday night.

“They had dreams of going far in the (NCAA Tournament),” Pitino said. "They all come to an end when you are in a one-bid league.”

Iona’s experienced the misery of a one-big league Wednesday.

Some other school will experience the .joy of a one-bid league this weekend.

It’s worth being in Boardwalk Hall in person to see it happen.

That’s what March is all about.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.