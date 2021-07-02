Must win: Girardi knows it's his job to win

With his 15 seasons as a big-league catcher and his dozen-plus years as a major league manager, Joe Girardi is under no illusions.

The Philadelphia Phillies manager knows his job is to win.

“This is a performance-based business, right? You have to perform or changes are made,” Girardi said after the Phillies lost to the Miami Marlins 11-6 Wednesday night. “That’s for everyone. It includes me, too, right? If the team doesn’t perform to standards, I’m the one that’s in charge and I’m the one that is responsible. That’s the business we live in.”

Girardi, who is in the second year of a three-year contract, is about to embark on interesting July, August and September.

The Phillies (37-41) began Thursday in fourth place in the National League East, five games back of the first-place New York Mets. Philadelphia was only 3½ games ahead of the last-place Miami Marlins.

These are not the standings fans envisioned when Girardi was hired in October 2019.

He was a high-profile hire after managing the New York Yankees to a 910-710 record in 10 seasons, including the 2009 World Series championship over the Phillies.