Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a finalist for the NFL MVP scheduled to be announced Thursday night.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is the NFL Executive of the Year.

The Eagles are favored to win the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Despite those facts, the narrative leading up to the Super Bowl among some Philadelphia fans and media is that national media and fans have disrespected the Eagles.

When it comes to sports, I’ve heard few things sillier.

Philadelphia fans seemed convinced that fans and media around the country do not like them or the Eagles. Any national figure — be it a player, front-office executive, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones or media personality — who says something negative about the Eagles is part of a grand conspiracy against Philadelphia.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

When it comes to Sunday’s Super Bowl, fans around the country are more concerned with picking up their Buffalo wings before kickoff than carrying out some secret vendetta against Philadelphia.

When it comes to the national media, you can’t turn on a sports show on television or listen to a podcast this week without someone singing the Eagles' praises, including correctly detailing how great Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and the rest of the Eagles' offensive line is.

But I’ve heard talk in Philly this week that even the Eagles much-ballyhooed offensive line does not get enough exposure.

Not enough exposure?

As a group, they posed naked in the 2019 ESPN The Magazine “Body Issue.” They also put out a Christmas album in December. This is not a unit hurting for attention.

Philadelphia fans love to be the underdog.

That's part of the reason why the fans enjoyed the Phillies' unexpected journey to the World Series so much this past fall.

Eagles fans would like nothing better than to go back to Super Bowl LII in 2018 when they could wear the underdog masks proudly. Few experts gave that Eagles team, led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, a chance against the New England Patriots, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

But Super Bowl LVII is a different story. The underdog act won’t play Sunday.

This week the Eagles are Darth Vader and not Luke Skywalker.

The Eagles are Apollo Creed and not Rocky Balboa.

They are South Bend Central and not Hickory High School.

But worry not Eagles fans.

In real life, Darth Vader crushes the rebellion and Luke Skywalker disappears to the far end of the galaxy never to be heard from again.

In real life, Apollo Creed uses a stinging left jab to bust up Rocky’s face before knocking the Italian Stallion out with an overhand right in the fifth round.

In real life, Jimmy Chitwood makes just four of 22 shots as South Bend Central beats Hickory High School by 25 points to win the state title. After the contest, Chitwood’s parents verbally attack coach Norman Dale, and Chitwood transfers to Hickory Prep because Dale’s system of throwing five passes before taking a shot is keeping Chitwood from getting to the next level.

The Eagles have lost one game with Hurts as the starting quarterback this season.

They have the best offensive line in football.

They have the best defensive line in football.

They beat their two playoff opponents by the combined score of 69-14.

I grew up in Staten Island as a fan of the New York Giants. I’m the last guy who wants to write the following sentence.

The Eagles will beat the Chiefs 35-21 Sunday.

Wake me up when the parade is over.