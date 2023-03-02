The Stockton University men’s basketball team is often overshadowed by South Jersey’s vibrant high school scene or, this year, discussions on where James Harden is going to play next season.

But this weekend the Ospreys move to the forefront. They deserve the region’s support.

Stockton will host first- and second-round games in the NCAA Division III tournament at its Galloway Township campus.

The Ospreys will meet La Roche University, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the first round at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Mary Washington (Virginia) will play St. Lawrence (New York) at 4:30 p.m. The winners will meet in the second round at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stockton features a number of former Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland county high school standouts, most notably Kyion Flanders and Diante Miles (Wildwood), DJ Campbell (Vineland), Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) and Rynell Lawrence (Millville).

It’s not just Stockton where CAL players are making their mark. The league is at the center of Division III March Madness.

Rowan University, which features Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech), will also host first- and second-round games this weekend. The Profs will play Cal Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Not to be outdone Widener, coached by 1991 St. Augustine Prep graduate Chris Carideo, is also in the tournament. The Pride will play Tufts in a first-round game at 3 p.m. Friday in Keen, New Hampshire. Widener features Pat Holden (Lower Cape May), Luke Mazur (Mainland Regional) and Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine).

Among Stockton, Rowan and Widener that’s a lot of local talent getting the opportunity of a basketball lifetime.

These players, programs and coaches deserve our support. Do yourself a favor, make your way to Galloway to watch the Ospreys this weekend. This is the second straight season Stockton has hosted NCAA games. The Ospreys made the Sweet 16 last season.

The first reason to attend this weekend’s games is it’s entertaining basketball. These players could play at a higher level but somehow ended up at Division III schools. Bittner said players at South Jersey high schools might slip through the cracks to Division III schools.

“A kid from Millville or Vineland, they have to be that much better to get seen than a kid that may go to a bigger, known program,” he said. “Kids in North Jersey don’t slip through the cracks like they do in South Jersey. Kids in South Jersey sometimes don’t worry about the AAU in the summer. Maybe it’s because the Jersey Shore is such a great place to be, they don’t want to leave it.”

While these players might be able to play at a higher level, they are part of Division III winning programs, which leads to more rewarding basketball careers.

“Winning is so much more fun,” Bittner said, “than worrying about what level you are.”

The one thing the casual fan doesn’t understand is just how talented the players on the Stockton, Rowan and Widener rosters are. Bittner said it’s difficult for a high school senior to come to Stockton and play immediately.

“Just having the strength (to play) defensively is hard to get in an 18-year-old,” Bittner said. “A lot of times it will take the high schools players a year or two to be able to do it as well. I watch 100 high school games a year and very rarely do I say that kid can come in right away. There’s a lot of nuts and bolts to basketball that the casual eye doesn’t see, and only experience can give kids those tools.”

The biggest difference between Division III and Division I basketball is that D-I players are a couple of inches taller at each position.

“Some of your Division I wings are (6-foot-5), 6-6, and 6-7,” Bittner said. “Where ours are 6-2 and 6-3.”

Finally, local high school players should attend the games and ask themselves an honest question afterwards.

Am I good enough to play at this level?

“There was a lot of really good basketball people from our area at our NCAA Tournament last year,” Bittner said, “and I think if you interviewed them they would say, ‘Man, what high-level basketball that was.’ It’s a great product.”