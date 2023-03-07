ATLANTIC CITY — The Mount St. Mary’s University men’s basketball team trailed by double digits at halftime Tuesday night and, after coming back in the second half, blew a late lead.

But the Mountaineers found a way to win in overtime.

Dakota Leffew scored a team-leading 15 points to lead the eighth-seeded Mountaineers to a 67-66 victory over ninth-seeded Canisius in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament first-round game at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

With 1 minute, 35 seconds left in the extra period, Leffew’s jumper capped the scoring.

Mount St. Mary’s University will play top-seeded Iona in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday

“At halftime, we went over staying together,” Leffew said. “Playing hard and not giving up on one another.”

Canisius led 33-26 at halftime. The Golden Griffins had used a 12-1 run to take a 26-13 lead. Xavier Long and George Maslennikov each made a 3-pointer during the run. Jordan Henderson made a 3 to extend the lead to 29-15. Henderson and Tahj Staveskie each scored eight in the first half.

Jalen Benjamin, who scored seven in the first half, and George Tinsley each hit a 3 for the Mountaineers to cut their deficit to 31-23. Tinsley made another 3 with 51 seconds left to cap the first-half scoring.

“We just stayed together and trusted in the process,” Leffew said.

Mount St. Mary’s had committed 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

“I thought we were a little sloppy on both ends (to start) with turnovers and not getting stops,” Mount St. Mary’s coach Dan Engelstad said. “Then we settled in in the second half and made that push, which I thought was the key to the game.”

The Mountaineers opened the second half on an 11-4 run to cut their deficit to 37-35. Leffew scored four during the run, and Deandre Thomas made a layup after a Canisius turnover.

About two minutes later, Leffew made a 3 to tie the game 41-41. After another Golden Griffins turnover, Dola Adebayo’s layup gave Mount St. Mary’s a 43-41 lead. Leffew sank his third 3 of the game and Jedy Cordilia dunked to extend the 53-46.

“We came out in the second half liked I hoped. We executed well,” Engelstad said.

Canisius cut its deficit to 59-58 on Henderson’s putback with 58.9 remaining in regulation.

With 36 seconds left, Mount St. Mary’s Jalen Benjamin made a jumper to make the lead 61-58. But Jordan Henderson hit a 3 to tie the game at 61-all. Benjamin scored the first basket in overtime to give the Mountaineers a 63-61 lead. Benjamin finished with 15 points and five assists.

“I just say it’s all about preparation,” said Benjamin, who said he and his teammates “were confident down the stretch.”

Henderson scored a game-high 20, and Staveskie added 14. Long scored 12 to go with 12 rebounds. Jacco Fritz added nine assists and scored eight. For the winners, Malik Jefferson grabbed 14 rebounds. Tinsley had 11 rebounds, 10 points and five assists. Benjamin scored 13.

The Mountaineers lost 80-68 to Iona on Feb. 24 and 81-51 on Feb. 3.

“We didn’t play our best basketball (Tuesday), and if we don’t play our best (Wednesday), we are going home because they are that good,” Engelstad said.