Morganti, Palumbo named All-Region IV Second Team
Morganti, Palumbo named All-Region IV Second Team

Stockton University field hockey teammates Gianna Morganti, a St. Joseph Academy graduate, and Alexandria Palumbo were chosen to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Region IV Second Team on Monday. Both players received all-region honors for the first time.

Morganti and Palumbo became the seventh and eighth Ospreys in program history to earn NFHCA All-Region award. Morganti and Palumbo led Stockton to an 8-8 record, combining to score 23 of the team’s 43 goals (53.5%).

Morganti, a senior, started all 16 games and led the Ospreys with 13 goals and 29 points. Her 13 goals tied for fourth-place in Stockton history and her 29 points equaled the fifth-highest mark. She's a two-time NJAC First Team selection (Spring 2021, Fall 2021).

Palumbo, a freshman, scored 10 goals for 20 points, both second on the team behind Morganti. Palumbo also had three defensive saves, tied for the team lead and fourth in the NJAC.

LaRosa named NJAC Rookie of the Week

Stockton University freshman Madison LaRosa was selected NJAC Rookie of the Week in women’s basketball for November 15-21 on Monday. LaRosa scored more than 20 points in each game of a 1-1 week and averaged a team-high 22.5 points plus 5.0 rebounds per game.

LaRosa started the week with career highs of 24 points and eight rebounds in a 66-48 loss to host Eastern University on Nov. 17.  LaRosa scored a game-high 21 points to lead Stockton to a 58-49 victory over Gallaudet on Saturday.

Gianna Morganti headshot

Morganti

 Stockton Athletics, Provided
