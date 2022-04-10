More volunteers needed to help the thousands of runners expected for inaugural Rock 'n' Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon and 5K

Denise Burgese loves to volunteer.

When the Williamstown, Gloucester County, resident was a sophomore in high school, she volunteered with the Special Olympics. The experience blossomed into a lifelong passion.

The inaugural Rock ’n’ Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon & 5K is scheduled for May 14-15, and a health and fitness expo is set for May 13-14 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The IRONMAN Group owns the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series that holds races around the country.

The 5K will take place May 14, and the half-marathon May 15.

Burgese is the volunteer director for the event as well as for IRONMAN 70.3 Atlantic City and a volunteer and expo coordinator for athlete services with DelMoSports, which hosts events in Philadelphia and the local area, such as the Atlantic City Marathon and Tri the Wildwoods Triathlon.

"The feeling of giving back, or giving time, is just amazing," Burgese said. "I was actually a single parent for a lot of years, and couldn't give money. So, I gave a lot of time with my children, and it's such a good feeling.

"I see the importance of helping and giving back."

Now, others can do the same next month.

About 7,000 runners are expected to compete in the event. A few hundred volunteers were in place as of Wednesday, but more are needed for such a large-scale event. Burgese has been reaching out to churches, colleges and universities, sports groups, Boy Scouts and other organizations, but medical and race crew volunteers are still needed.

Some tasks include handing water and refreshments, setting up the race, directing runners at the start and finish line, cyclists on the race course to follow the competitors, workers at the aid station, timers, gear checkers, and even some photographers.

The event needs about 1,000 volunteers.

"I just think that if you never volunteered before, I highly encourage you to volunteer because the personal reward, internally, it just fills your soul and it helps the events where you are," Burgese said.

The Rock This Town Volunteerism Grant program fundraises for the event. The program, part of the IRONMAN Foundation, helps improve communities where the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series events are held.

Running the races and volunteering both help support Rock This Town.

"If you can bring along a friend or someone, it makes it that much better to team build or friendship build. It is just an incredible experience. It is really awesome to do," Burgese said. “Volunteers are the lifeblood of the event."

The inaugural Rock ’n’ Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon & 5K was scheduled for May 15-16, 2020, but the races were canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic. It was scheduled again for May 15 and 16, 2021, but those races never happened.

So there is a lot of excitement for next month. The planning of the event is going very well, said Burgese, who expects the atmosphere to be "off the charts."

"Everytime we are at one of our events, it is always off the charts. It’s amazing," said Burgese, who has been involved with multiple IRONMAN and DelMoSports events in the area. "There is so much energy and camaraderie. Just a lot of happiness."

The Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series has been held in many major cities, including Arizona, Las Vegas, Nashville, New Orleans, San Diego, San Jose, Washington D.C., Seattle and others. The series has also gone abroad, including Madrid, Cancun and Medellin.

Some event are very large, IRONMAN Northeast regional director Dave Christen said. The race in Las Vegas can draw more than 40,000 runners. Even though the local event will be smaller, Atlantic City will still "be one of the most exciting destinations that we have in the long run," Christen said.

Christen said he hopes the events remain in Atlantic City "for the long term." Christen noted the environment in the resort — the casinos, hotels, beaches and the Boardwalk — was one of the reasons IRONMAN wanted to bring the series to Atlantic City.

"It was very disappointing for the entire world when so many plans in 2020 and 2021 were taken away, and we had to adjust and be flexible," Christen said. "We are incredibly excited to finally launch this event in 2022 and get this show on the road.

"Atlantic City is one of the great and exciting new locations we have been trying to get this series to try and put. this on in. It really aligns well with what we are, and that is a really fun running event with a lot of music and energy, and Atlantic City is right in line with that. We are just pumped. Very, very excited."

The 5K race will begin at Bader Field and continue into Ventnor with the final 6 miles happening on the Ventnor and Atlantic City boardwalks. It will end at Ocean Casino Resort with an after party.

Christen added IRONMAN loves having events in Atlantic City, including the IRONMAN 70.3.

"It's going to be exciting," Christen said. "Because it's a new event, I think you'll have a lot of people curious to what is going on. We will wave as we go by, and wish them well. … We are just incredibly grateful for our friends at Meet AC and Atlantic City and Ventnor. This community and region knows how to be incredible hosts."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

