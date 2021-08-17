 Skip to main content
More than 600 take part in 50th Captain Bill Gallagher Sea Isle ity 10-Mile Island Run
More than 600 take part in 50th Captain Bill Gallagher Sea Isle ity 10-Mile Island Run

Bill Gallagher Sea Isle City Run

A scene from the 2019 Captain Bill Gallagher Sea Isle City Beach Patrol 10-Mile Island Run. This year's race, held Saturday, drew more than 600 runners.

 VERNON OGRODNEK, For The Press

Kevin McDonnell, 31, of Moorestown, and Olivia DeRogatis, 26, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, were the overall winners of the 50th Captain Bill Gallagher Sea Isle City Beach Patrol 10-Mile Island Run on Saturday.

McDonnell was the overall winner in 56 minutes, 34.16 seconds. DeRogatis was 23rd overall and the women's champion in 1 hour, 8 minutes, 4.73 seconds.

David Dorsey, 26, whose hometown was not available, was second in the race in 57:19.43. Rob Morro, 24, of Media, Pennsylvania, finished th ird in 58:19.61.

Ken McKinney, 74, of Riviera Beach, Florida, was first in the male over-70 category in 2:16.02.47.

More than 600 athletes registered to compete.

The event honors Gallagher, a retired Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Captain who was the starter of Saturday's race.

Bill Gallagher mugshot headshot Sea Isle City

Gallagher

 Katherine Custer, provided

