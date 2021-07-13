Moran, Collins win SuperAthalon

The Cape May Beach Patrol SuperAthalon had a women's division for the first time Monday, and Wildwood Beach Patrol Lt. Katie Collins became the first female winner.
Overall, Rob Moran of Cape May won for the third time in a row and the fourth time in his career.
Collins won the run-row-swim sprint triathlon in 1 hour, 6 minutes, 16 seconds. Rebecca Luft of Cape May was second among the women in 1:17.02 and Avalon's Sarah Powell was third in 1:27.39.
“It’s a really good feeling (to be the first woman winner in the SuperAthalon),” said Collins, a 28-year-old Philadelphia resident and a former Temple University swimmer. “I didn’t know what to expect. It was cool to have women in the race. I’ve seen the guys do the race for many years.
“My weakest part of the race is definitely the row. The current was really ripping in the swim. I stayed with the original course I intended to take, and it ended up working out in my favor.”
Moran won the men's division and overall in 47 minutes, 43 seconds. He also won the race in 2016, 2018-2019. The SuperAthalon wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrick Clemens of Wildwood challenged throughout the race and placed second in 48:30. Clemens was also second in 2019. Jack Levari of Stone Harbor took third in 51:35.
Moran, who will be 33 in two weeks, is a lawyer and a part-time Cape May lifeguard. He was a swimmer for Haddonfield High School and The College of New Jersey.
"Winning for the fourth time is pretty cool," said Moran, a Ventnor resident. "That gives me some pretty big shoes to be in (along with eight-time winner Bick Murphy of Wildwood Crest, five-time winner Shane McGrath of Avalon and four-time winner Ron Kirk of Ocean City). "After not having the race last year, coming back it was a bonus this year.
"It was a tough race. It was really hot during the run. The row was tough because of the chop and the wind, and Wildwood (Clemens) was pushing me. In the swim, we were right next to each other. I did 10 hard strokes and got about a body-length ahead. The swim was hard because of the current and the wind. Being a swimmer was an advantage.”
The competitions began with a 2.3-mile street run on Beach Avenue from Second Avenue to Poverty Avenue. The lifeguards then got into surfboats for a 1.5-mile singles row in the opposite direction, from Poverty Beach to Congress Beach. After a 200-yard run to Cannone Beach, the competitors did an out-and-back quarter-mile swim that ended with a run from the ocean to the finish line on Cannone Beach.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
