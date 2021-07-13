 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moran, Collins win SuperAthalon
0 comments

Moran, Collins win SuperAthalon

{{featured_button_text}}

The Cape May Beach Patrol SuperAthalon had a women's division for the first time Monday, and Wildwood Beach Patrol Lt. Katie Collins became the first female winner.

Overall, Rob Moran of Cape May won for the third time in a row and the fourth time in his career.

Collins won the run-row-swim sprint triathlon in 1 hour, 6 minutes, 16 seconds. Rebecca Luft of Cape May was second among the women in 1:17.02 and Avalon's Sarah Powell was third in 1:27.39.

“It’s a really good feeling (to be the first woman winner in the SuperAthalon),” said Collins, a 28-year-old Philadelphia resident and a former Temple University swimmer. “I didn’t know what to expect. It was cool to have women in the race. I’ve seen the guys do the race for many years.

“My weakest part of the race is definitely the row. The current was really ripping in the swim. I stayed with the original course I intended to take, and it ended up working out in my favor.”

Moran won the men's division and overall in 47 minutes, 43 seconds. He also won the race in 2016, 2018-2019. The SuperAthalon wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick Clemens of Wildwood challenged throughout the race and placed second in 48:30. Clemens was also second in 2019. Jack Levari of Stone Harbor took third in 51:35.

Moran, who will be 33 in two weeks, is a lawyer and a part-time Cape May lifeguard. He was a swimmer for Haddonfield High School and The College of New Jersey.

"Winning for the fourth time is pretty cool," said Moran, a Ventnor resident. "That gives me some pretty big shoes to be in (along with eight-time winner Bick Murphy of Wildwood Crest, five-time winner Shane McGrath of Avalon and four-time winner Ron Kirk of Ocean City). "After not having the race last year, coming back it was a bonus this year.

"It was a tough race. It was really hot during the run. The row was tough because of the chop and the wind, and Wildwood (Clemens) was pushing me. In the swim, we were right next to each other. I did 10 hard strokes and got about a body-length ahead. The swim was hard because of the current and the wind. Being a swimmer was an advantage.”

The competitions began with a 2.3-mile street run on Beach Avenue from Second Avenue to Poverty Avenue. The lifeguards then got into surfboats for a 1.5-mile singles row in the opposite direction, from Poverty Beach to Congress Beach. After a 200-yard run to Cannone Beach, the competitors did an out-and-back quarter-mile swim that ended with a run from the ocean to the finish line on Cannone Beach.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jon Rahm +750 to win Open Championship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News