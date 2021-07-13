Moran, Collins win SuperAthalon

The Cape May Beach Patrol SuperAthalon had a women's division for the first time Monday, and Wildwood Beach Patrol Lt. Katie Collins became the first female winner.

Overall, Rob Moran of Cape May won for the third time in a row and the fourth time in his career.

Collins won the run-row-swim sprint triathlon in 1 hour, 6 minutes, 16 seconds. Rebecca Luft of Cape May was second among the women in 1:17.02 and Avalon's Sarah Powell was third in 1:27.39.

“It’s a really good feeling (to be the first woman winner in the SuperAthalon),” said Collins, a 28-year-old Philadelphia resident and a former Temple University swimmer. “I didn’t know what to expect. It was cool to have women in the race. I’ve seen the guys do the race for many years.

“My weakest part of the race is definitely the row. The current was really ripping in the swim. I stayed with the original course I intended to take, and it ended up working out in my favor.”

Moran won the men's division and overall in 47 minutes, 43 seconds. He also won the race in 2016, 2018-2019. The SuperAthalon wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.