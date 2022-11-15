Montclair State DB Brennan Ray scores offensive TD in final game: College notebook

Montclair State University graduate student Brennan Ray has made plenty of tackles throughout his college career.

He hadn’t scored a touchdown on offense since his high school days at Lower Cape May Regional. That changed in Saturday’s season finale.

Ray, a defensive back, blocked a punt in a 17-14 loss to William Paterson. He then scored on a 4-yard gadget play.

It was the third TD of his collegiate career. He scored on a fumble recovery in 2018 and on an interception in 2019. He finished Saturday’s game with 10 tackles, including half a tackle for a loss.

Ray played quarterback at Lower. As a senior in 2017, he ran for 10 TDs and threw for four.

Also Saturday, DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) made 14 tackles, including three for a loss and a sack, for Montclair. OL Angelo Greer (St. Joseph) started on an offense that gained 243 yards.

For William Paterson, Taz Burton (Bridgeton) had four receptions for 64 yards, including a 34-yard TD catch.

LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made one tackle and broke up a pass in Pittsburgh’s 37-7 win over Virginia.

LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) made nine tackles and broke up a pass in Rutgers’ 27-21 loss to Michigan State. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) made three tackles and broke up a pass. OL J.D. DiRenzo (St. Joseph) started for an offense that gained 460 yards.

RB LeQuint Allen (Millville) ran for 38 yards on six carries in Syracuse’s 38-3 loss to Florida State.

LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) had four tackles and a pass breakup in Temple’s 43-36 loss to Houston. OL Wisdom Quarshie (St. Joseph) started for an offense that gained 533 yards.

RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) had a 14-yard reception and ran for 5 yards in Vanderbilt’s 24-21 win over Kentucky.

LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) made a tackle in Bucknell’s 24-21 overtime win against Georgetown.

DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) made two tackles in Delaware State’s 37-7 loss to Morgan State.

LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) made a team-leading nine tackles in Hampton’s 38-24 loss to Elon.

TE Sean Morris (Barnegat) made a 5-yard catch in Holy Cross’ 36-29 win over Bryant.

WR Elijah Steward (Holy Spirit) made four catches for 31 yards and had a 2-yard run in Lafayette’s 45-10 loss to Fordham.

DB Caleb Nartey (Hammonton) made six tackles, including half a sack, broke up a pass and added three QB hits in Long Island’s 34-28 win over Stonehill.

RB E’lijah Gray (Holy Spirit) ran three times for 11 yards in Merrimack’s 20-14 win over Central Connecticut State.

TE Isaiah Gerena (Barnegat) made a 5-yard catch in Northern Arizona’s 21-20 loss to Northern Colorado.

DB Nasir Hill (St. Augustine) made a tackle in Princeton’s 24-20 loss to Yale.

LB Shane Quast (St. Augustine) made four tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, in Wagner’s 38-28 loss to Sacred Heart.

DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made three tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, and added a QB hit in Villanova’s 45-12 loss to William & Mary.

QB Ryan Yost (Holy Spirit) completed two of three passes for 16 yards and added a 7-yard run in Assumption’s 65-21 win over Post. OL Jonathan Rioux (Lacey Township) started at guard for an offense that gained 546 yards.

FS Christian Weissman (Hammonton) made two tackles in East Stroudsburg’s 31-7 loss to California (Pa.).

RB Jaiden Abrams (Hammonton) ran five times for 25 yards in Millersville’s 14-10 win over Seton Hill.

DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) made three tackles in Saint Anselm’s 27-20 win over American International. P Chase Hickey (St. Augustine) averaged 32 yards on two punts.

LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland) had two tackles, including half a sack, and a fumble recovery in Albright 41-24 loss to Lebanon Valley.

QB Louie Barries IV (Cedar Creek) ran three times for 80 yards and two TDs, including a 60-yard run for a score, in Delaware Valley’s 34-7 win over Widener. He also went 8 for 15 for 148 yards and an interception.

WR Nahsir Morgan (Atlantic City) caught three passes for 40 yards. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) made a team-high nine tackles, including 2 1/2 for a loss and one sack, broke up a pass and added a QB hit. TE Conrad Jackson (Vineland) and DB Barry Turner (Vineland) each made one tackle. P Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 32 yards on two punts.

LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May) made 10 tackles, including one for a loss, and broke up a pass in Kean’s 17-10 win over The College of New Jersey. WR Dazzy Iannuzzio (Holy Spirit) ran for 3 yards.

QB Joe Repetti (Ocean City) completed 17 of 29 passes for 242 yards and two TDs in Muhlenberg’s 37-10 win over Moravian. He added 25 yards rushing and a TD on six carries.

QB Chris Allen Jr. (St. Augustine) was 13 for 30 for 152 yards and a TD and four interceptions in Oberlin’s 56-13 win over Wooster. He added 2 yards rushing and a TD.

LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) had a team-high 14 tackles in Rowan’s 38-20 win over New England. DL Javen Cuff (Cumberland) made three tackles, including a sack, to go with a QB hit. DL Jaeden Sarao (Cedar Creek) had a tackle and a QB hit, and DB Amin Bailey (Pleasantville) added a tackle. OL Jeff DeJean (EHT) started for an offense that gained 452 yards.

DL Michael Dogostino (Hammonton) made six tackles in Western New England’s 26-21 loss to Endicott.

LB Tallen Murray (St. Joseph) had one tackle in Wilkes’ 58-42 win over King’s.