Montclair State DB Brennan Ray scores offensive TD in final game: College notebook

Montclair State defensive back Brennan Ray scores on a 4-yard run for his first offensive touchdown in college Saturday against Kean. Earlier in his college career, he scored two TDs while playing defense.
Montclair State defensive lineman Dimitri Pali (6) defends against Kean on Saturday.
For William Paterson, Taz Burton (Bridgeton) had four receptions for 64 yards, including a 34-yard TD catch.
LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made one tackle and broke up a pass in Pittsburgh’s 37-7 win over Virginia.
LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) made nine tackles and broke up a pass in Rutgers’ 27-21 loss to Michigan State. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) made three tackles and broke up a pass. OL J.D. DiRenzo (St. Joseph) started for an offense that gained 460 yards.
RB LeQuint Allen (Millville) ran for 38 yards on six carries in Syracuse’s 38-3 loss to Florida State.
LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) had four tackles and a pass breakup in Temple’s 43-36 loss to Houston. OL Wisdom Quarshie (St. Joseph) started for an offense that gained 533 yards.
RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) had a 14-yard reception and ran for 5 yards in Vanderbilt’s 24-21 win over Kentucky.
LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) made a tackle in Bucknell’s 24-21 overtime win against Georgetown.
DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) made two tackles in Delaware State’s 37-7 loss to Morgan State.
LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) made a team-leading nine tackles in Hampton’s 38-24 loss to Elon.
TE Sean Morris (Barnegat) made a 5-yard catch in Holy Cross’ 36-29 win over Bryant.
WR Elijah Steward (Holy Spirit) made four catches for 31 yards and had a 2-yard run in Lafayette’s 45-10 loss to Fordham.
DB Caleb Nartey (Hammonton) made six tackles, including half a sack, broke up a pass and added three QB hits in Long Island’s 34-28 win over Stonehill.
RB E’lijah Gray (Holy Spirit) ran three times for 11 yards in Merrimack’s 20-14 win over Central Connecticut State.
TE Isaiah Gerena (Barnegat) made a 5-yard catch in Northern Arizona’s 21-20 loss to Northern Colorado.
DB Nasir Hill (St. Augustine) made a tackle in Princeton’s 24-20 loss to Yale.
LB Shane Quast (St. Augustine) made four tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, in Wagner’s 38-28 loss to Sacred Heart.
DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made three tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, and added a QB hit in Villanova’s 45-12 loss to William & Mary.
QB Ryan Yost (Holy Spirit) completed two of three passes for 16 yards and added a 7-yard run in Assumption’s 65-21 win over Post. OL Jonathan Rioux (Lacey Township) started at guard for an offense that gained 546 yards.
FS Christian Weissman (Hammonton) made two tackles in East Stroudsburg’s 31-7 loss to California (Pa.).
RB Jaiden Abrams (Hammonton) ran five times for 25 yards in Millersville’s 14-10 win over Seton Hill.
DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) made three tackles in Saint Anselm’s 27-20 win over American International. P Chase Hickey (St. Augustine) averaged 32 yards on two punts.
LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland) had two tackles, including half a sack, and a fumble recovery in Albright 41-24 loss to Lebanon Valley.
QB Louie Barries IV (Cedar Creek) ran three times for 80 yards and two TDs, including a 60-yard run for a score, in Delaware Valley’s 34-7 win over Widener. He also went 8 for 15 for 148 yards and an interception.
WR Nahsir Morgan (Atlantic City) caught three passes for 40 yards. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) made a team-high nine tackles, including 2 1/2 for a loss and one sack, broke up a pass and added a QB hit. TE Conrad Jackson (Vineland) and DB Barry Turner (Vineland) each made one tackle. P Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 32 yards on two punts.
LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May) made 10 tackles, including one for a loss, and broke up a pass in Kean’s 17-10 win over The College of New Jersey. WR Dazzy Iannuzzio (Holy Spirit) ran for 3 yards.
QB Joe Repetti (Ocean City) completed 17 of 29 passes for 242 yards and two TDs in Muhlenberg’s 37-10 win over Moravian. He added 25 yards rushing and a TD on six carries.
QB Chris Allen Jr. (St. Augustine) was 13 for 30 for 152 yards and a TD and four interceptions in Oberlin’s 56-13 win over Wooster. He added 2 yards rushing and a TD.
LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) had a team-high 14 tackles in Rowan’s 38-20 win over New England. DL Javen Cuff (Cumberland) made three tackles, including a sack, to go with a QB hit. DL Jaeden Sarao (Cedar Creek) had a tackle and a QB hit, and DB Amin Bailey (Pleasantville) added a tackle. OL Jeff DeJean (EHT) started for an offense that gained 452 yards.
DL Michael Dogostino (Hammonton) made six tackles in Western New England’s 26-21 loss to Endicott.
LB Tallen Murray (St. Joseph) had one tackle in Wilkes’ 58-42 win over King’s.
