Monmouth University's Ahmad Brock won the triple jump (14.72 meters) at the Colonial Athletic Association Championships.

Brock, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, also was fifth in the long jump (6.99m).

Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) ran on Rider's winning 4x800 relay (7:39.32) at the MAAC Championships. The Broncs won their first team title since 2013.

Georgian Court's Terrell Moore (Holy Spirit) placed fourth in the 400 (49.71) at the CACC Championships. Moore and Dylan Breen (Lacey) ran on the fourth-place 4x100 relay (43.02). Domenico Darcy (Pinelands Regional) ran on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (3:26.41).

Jefferson's Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) was third in the 10,000 (34:23.49) and fifth in the 5,000 (16:00.33) at the CACC Championships. Blake Corbett (Mainland) was sixth in the 10K (36:03.41) and 11th in the 5K (16:51.88). Michael Keough (Cedar Creek) was ninth in the 800 (2:02.59) and ninth in the 1,500 (4:17.54). Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) was 11th in the 800 (2:05.99) and 11th in the 1,500 (4:19.52).

Lincoln's Irvin Marable III (Pleasantville) placed fourth in the 800 (1:56.69) at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Championships.

Women's lacrosse

Iona's Laine Walterson (Egg Harbor Township) was named to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference All-Academic team last month.

Ashley Pringle (Barnegat) scored in Georgian Court's 15-10 win over Holy Family in a Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Tournament game. She scored in a 15-11 loss to Dominican in the semifinals.

Summer Davis (Southern Regional) had five caused turnovers and three ground balls in Kutztown's 12-9 win over East Stroudsburg in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament game. She had two ground balls and two caused turnovers in a 9-7 loss to Seton Hill in the semifinals. Kutztown earned an at-large bid to the D-II Tournament and will face East Stroudsburg on Friday. Last week, Robin Spector (Mainland Regional) was named to the All-PSAC East second team.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May Regional) had three goals and an assist in Jefferson's 22-12 win over Wilmington in a CACC Tournament semifinal. She scored twice in a 12-11 loss to Dominican in the final.

Hope Miller (Lacey Township) had four ground balls and four caused turnovers in Arcadia's 11-9 loss to Lycoming in a Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Tournament game.

Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) scored four goals in Cabrini's 21-11 win over Neumann in the Atlantic East Tournament semifinals. Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) had five ground balls and two caused turnovers, and Anissa Serafine (Our Lady of Mercy) won four draw controls. In a 15-9 win over Marywood in the final, Gallagher had five caused turnovers and three ground balls. Cabrini will play Roger Williams in the D-III Tournament on Saturday.

Aubrey Hunter (Middle Township) scored twice in FDU-Florham's 8-7 loss to Misericordia in the MAC Freedom Tournament.

Fiona Lockhart (OLMA) scored in Rowan's 15-6 win over Stockton in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

In The College of New Jersey's 20-1 win over Kean in the NJAC Tournament, Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had a goal, an assist and eight draw controls, and Kira Sides (Middle Township) scored twice. In a 16-9 win over Rowan in the final, Devlin scored three to go with an assist and 12 draw controls. TCNJ will face the winner of Messiah and St. Mary's in the D-III Tournament on Saturday.

Last week, Devlin and Kean junior Kylie Giordano (Millville) were named to the All-NJAC first team. Ramapo junior Colleen Mason (Southern) and Montclair State sophomore Chelsea Stack (Ocean City) were named to the second team.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had two goals and an assist in Washington College's 18-11 win over Ursinus in the Centennial Conference Tournament. She had a goal and an assist in an 18-7 loss to Gettysburg.

Women's track

Monmouth's Isabella Leak (EHT) was sixth in the 1,500-meter run in 4 minutes, 39.9 seconds at the Colonial Athletic Association Championships. Annie Rutledge (EHT) placed fourth in the heptathlon, including a win in the 800.

Amiyah Stephens (ACIT) ran on New Jersey Institute of Technology's fifth-place 1x100 relay (48.16) at the America East Championships. Grace Burke (Ocean City) was on the fifth-place 4x400 relay (3:49.86).

Rider's Mariah Stephens (EHT) won the triple jump (11.9 meters) at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships. It was the sophomore's fourth triple jump conference title, including indoor and outdoor. The Broncs won the team title for the first time since 2013.

Holy Family's Jillian Gatley (Mainland) was fourth in the pole vault (2.22m) at the CACC Championships. Zane' McNeil (Charter Tech) was 11th in the 800 (2:30.65).

Rowan's Alaysia Coursey (Millville) was third in the pole vault (2.8m) at the NJAC Championships. Rachel Wright (Ocean City) was third in the high jump (1.52m). Sophia Gresham (Ocean City) was third in the long jump (5.29m). Alexia Bey (Oakcrest) was fifth in the shot put (11.88m) and seventh in the hammer throw (43.07m). Olivia Shafer (EHT) was sixth in the 800 (2:22.84) and sixth in the 1,500 (5:00.1). Amanthy Sosa Caceres (Absegami) was sixth in the triple jump (10.42m), seventh in the 400 (59.29) and eighth in the long jump (5.01m). Jenna Kulinski (Southern) was 10th in the javelin (28.34m).

Erin Hanlon (Ocean City) ran on TCNJ's second-place 4x400 relay (3:55.66) and wad eighth in the 800 (2:33.66) at the NJAC Championships.

Maria Muzzarelli (Buena) ran on Widener's winning 4x100 relay (47.95) at the MAC Championships. She placed second in the 200 (25.31) and third in the 100 (12.09). Tia Furbush (Bridgeton) was eighth in the long jump (5.08m).