Minor league season begins for local players

Eleven former Cape-Atlantic League and southern Ocean County players are playing organized professional baseball this season, while a former major leaguer is starting the year on the independent circuit with hopes of getting back to the major leagues.

Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, began his 12th season with the Los Angeles Angels, while on the opposite end of the spectrum, another first-round draft pick, Chase Petty, began his first full minor league season in the Cincinnati Reds organization.

Here are updates on the local players making their journey through the minors, with stats through Thursday:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, was signed by the Philadelphia Phillies in December and is with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He was 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA and three strikeouts in 3²/³ innings in three games.

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the 2021 season in the Texas Rangers system. In 160 career minor league games, he was 33-34 with a 4.61 ERA and 438 strikeouts in 511²/³ innings.

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 23, began his season with the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). He hit his first Triple-A home run on April 8. He was hitting .194 (6 for 31) with two RBIs.

Through 414 minor-league games, he was hitting .283 with 55 doubles, 15 triples, 34 homers and 163 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, started with the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) and was 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA and four strikeouts in three innings (two games).

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 2-2 with a 5.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 46 career minor-league games (50²/³ innings).

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, ended 2021 on a high note (5-1 in last eight starts) with Portland (Boston Red Sox) and is back with the Sea Dogs this season. He made his first start of the season Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out four in five shutout innings. He did not get a decision.

In 42 career games, Groome was 8-7 with a 4.81 ERA and 226 strikeouts in 168¹/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine), 25, with the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), had pitched 2¹/³ shutout innings with three strikeouts in three appearances.

In 137 minor-league games, Warren was 5-10 with a 3.05 ERA and 295 strikeouts in 197²/³ innings. He was picked in the 14th round of the 2017 draft by the Phillies.

Single-A (High)

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, made his first start of the year Thursday with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins), allowing two runs and striking out seven in three innings.

The Somers Point resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was 0-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 45 innings in 14 career games (13 starts).

Single-A (Low)

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft, and made his pro debut for the FCL Twins at the end of last season. During the offfseason, he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds for major league starter Sonny Gray and another minor leaguer. Petty made his Daytona Tortugas debut April 9, allowing one run and striking out three in four innings.

In three career games (two starts), Petty was 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in nine innings.

RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 27, started the year on the Minnesota Twins’ 10-day injured list and was assigned to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Thursday for a rehab assignment. He has been dealing with right biceps tendinitis.

Stashak spent most of last season on the injured list with a left back disc injury. He was 0-0 with a 6.89 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 15 major-league games last season. He pitched 2¹/³ shutout innings with three strikeouts in two stints with the triple-A St. Paul Saints.

Stashak has played in 44 major-league games, posting a 1-1 record and 4.20 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 55²/³ innings. In 125 career minor-league games, he is 28-15 with a 3.13 ERA and 384 strikeouts in 377 innings. He was selected in the 13th round (380th overall) in the 2015 draft by the Twins.

Rookie League

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 21, is listed on the roster for the ACL Angels, an Arizona Complete League affiliate of Los Angeles. That season has not begun.

The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. In 16 career games (three starts), he is 202 with a 5.40 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 31²/³ innings.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 19, is listed on the roster for the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. That season has not begun.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he is 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in six innings.

Independent leagues

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, signed with the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on April 5. Their season starts next Friday.

The Brigantine resident was released Sept. 12 by the San Diego Padres, who had selected him in the 11th round of the 2015 draft.

He went 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts for the Padres in 2018.

In 100 career minor-league games (94 starts), he was 32-28 with a 4.02 ERA and 454 strikeouts in 457 innings.

