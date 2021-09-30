Millville grad Sydney Williams scores twice, Stockton defeats Rutgers-Camden

Sydney Williams scored twice to lead the Stockton University women's soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Rutgers-Camden in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

The Millville High School graduate scored her first goal early in the first half to puth the Ospreys (8-1-2, 2-0-1 NJAC) up 1-0. Sophia Drea earned her first career assist on the goal. The Scarlet Raptors tied the game in the 20th minute. It was 1-1 at halftime.

In the 57th minute, Williams scored off a crossing pass from Emily Hauck, giving the Ospreys the 2-1 lead. About 11 minutes later, Allie Magas scored her first career goal to cap the scoring. She scored off a header after a nice pass from Jessica Heitmann.

Kylee Sullivan only faced one shot on net.

Stockton will next travel to Kean at 1 p.m. Saturday in Union County.

Men's soccer: Stockton defeated Rutgers-Camden 2-0. Brendan Deal scored in the fifth minute to open the scoring. Ian Byrne (Lacey Township) scored with 7 minutes, 46 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.

The Ospreys are unbeaten in the last five games (4-0-1).

The Scarlet Raptors outshot Stockton 16-6.