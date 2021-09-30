Millville grad Sydney Williams scores twice, Stockton defeats Rutgers-Camden

Sydney Williams scored twice to lead the Stockton University women's soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Rutgers-Camden in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.
The Millville High School graduate scored her first goal early in the first half to puth the Ospreys (8-1-2, 2-0-1 NJAC) up 1-0. Sophia Drea earned her first career assist on the goal. The Scarlet Raptors tied the game in the 20th minute. It was 1-1 at halftime.
In the 57th minute, Williams scored off a crossing pass from Emily Hauck, giving the Ospreys the 2-1 lead. About 11 minutes later, Allie Magas scored her first career goal to cap the scoring. She scored off a header after a nice pass from Jessica Heitmann.
Kylee Sullivan only faced one shot on net.
Stockton will next travel to Kean at 1 p.m. Saturday in Union County.
Men's soccer: Stockton defeated Rutgers-Camden 2-0. Brendan Deal scored in the fifth minute to open the scoring. Ian Byrne (Lacey Township) scored with 7 minutes, 46 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.
The Ospreys are unbeaten in the last five games (4-0-1).
The Scarlet Raptors outshot Stockton 16-6.
Dino Gromitsaris made five saves for Stockton (6-4-1, 2-0 NJAC). Rutgers-Camden fell to 4-4-2 (0-3 NJAC).
Stockton hosts Kean at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.