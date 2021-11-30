Millville grad Sydney Williams, James McCombs earn Region IV honors for Stockton

Stockton University senior Sydney Williams was named to the All-Region IV second team by the United Soccer Coaches. Williams is a graduate of Millville High School.
Stockton University senior defender James McCombs helped the men's soccer team earn seven shutouts this season. In two other games, the Ospreys limited their opponent to one goal.
The United Soccer Coaches selected Stockton University's Sydney Williams and James McCombs to the All-Region IV second teams, the school said Tuesday.
Williams became the 32nd player in Stockton women’s soccer history to receive an all-region honor. McCombs became the 32nd Stockton men's player to make an all-region team. Among those who previously did is his father, Jim McCombs, who was named to the third team in 1993.
Williams (Millville H.S.) was the top offensive player for Stockton this season. The senior midfielder led the Ospreys in points (23) and assists (nine) and tied for the team led with seven goals. She led the New Jersey Athletic Conference in assists and tied for the conference lead in points.
Williams was also named to the NJAC first team, her third straight season with a conference honor. She was selected to the Eastern College Athletic Conference All-Tournament team after leading Stockton to the ECAC title.
After missing some early-season games due to injury, McCombs (Brick Memorial) anchored a defense that posted seven shutouts and held two opponents to one goal. The senior defender was named the NJAC Defensive Player of the Year and earned his second straight NJAC first-team selection.
PHOTOS of Stockton dance students performing in Atlantic City
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea / for The Press
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students practice and perform a dance routine in front of the Atlantic City campus. Atlantic City, NJ. April 9, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
041021_nws_stocktondance
Stockton University dance students performed a routine Friday in front of the Atlantic City campus. Dance professor Rain Ross said the performance builds on a drive-in dance performance students held recently in a parking lot on the Galloway campus. See video and more photos of the dancers at
. PressofAC.com
acp
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.