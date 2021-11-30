Millville grad Sydney Williams, James McCombs earn Region IV honors for Stockton

The United Soccer Coaches selected Stockton University's Sydney Williams and James McCombs to the All-Region IV second teams, the school said Tuesday.

Williams became the 32nd player in Stockton women’s soccer history to receive an all-region honor. McCombs became the 32nd Stockton men's player to make an all-region team. Among those who previously did is his father, Jim McCombs, who was named to the third team in 1993.

Williams (Millville H.S.) was the top offensive player for Stockton this season. The senior midfielder led the Ospreys in points (23) and assists (nine) and tied for the team led with seven goals. She led the New Jersey Athletic Conference in assists and tied for the conference lead in points.

Williams was also named to the NJAC first team, her third straight season with a conference honor. She was selected to the Eastern College Athletic Conference All-Tournament team after leading Stockton to the ECAC title.

After missing some early-season games due to injury, McCombs (Brick Memorial) anchored a defense that posted seven shutouts and held two opponents to one goal. The senior defender was named the NJAC Defensive Player of the Year and earned his second straight NJAC first-team selection.

