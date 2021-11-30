 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millville grad Sydney Williams, James McCombs earn Region IV honors for Stockton
0 comments
STOCKTON SOCCER

Millville grad Sydney Williams, James McCombs earn Region IV honors for Stockton

{{featured_button_text}}

The United Soccer Coaches selected Stockton University's Sydney Williams and James McCombs to the All-Region IV second teams, the school said Tuesday. 

Williams became the 32nd player in Stockton women’s soccer history to receive an all-region honor. McCombs became the 32nd Stockton men's player to make an all-region team. Among those who previously did is his father, Jim McCombs, who was named to the third team in 1993.

Williams (Millville H.S.) was the top offensive player for Stockton this season. The senior midfielder led the Ospreys in points (23) and assists (nine) and tied for the team led with seven goals. She led the New Jersey Athletic Conference in assists and tied for the conference lead in points.

Williams was also named to the NJAC first team, her third straight season with a conference honor. She was selected to the Eastern College Athletic Conference All-Tournament team after leading Stockton to the ECAC title.

After missing some early-season games due to injury, McCombs (Brick Memorial) anchored a defense that posted seven shutouts and held two opponents to one goal. The senior defender was named the NJAC Defensive Player of the Year and earned his second straight NJAC first-team selection.

+3 
Sydney Williams headshot

Williams

 Stockton Athletics, Provided
+3 
James McCombs headshot

McCombs

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News