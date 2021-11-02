Millville grad Sydney Williams, 5 others earn NJAC honors

Six, Stockton University women’s soccer players earn New Jersey Athletic Conference recognition Tuesday,

Senior midfielder Sydney Williams (Millville H.S.) was named to the all-NJAC first team. She began Tuesday tied for the league lead in assists (six) and tied for ninth in goals (five) for 16 points, all team-leading numbers.

This is her third-career all-conference honor.

Senior Jessica Heitmann and freshman Sophia Drea were selected to the second team. Seniors Salena LeDonne and Susan Porambo and freshman Emily Hauck each received honorable mentions.

The Ospreys (12-5-3) were scheduled to play The College of New Jersey in an NJAC Tournament semifinal Tuesday night.

LeDonne, who switched this season from forward to midfield, had scored three goals with one assist in 14 games through Monday. LeDonne ranks 10th in Stockton history with 27 goals to go with 11 assists for 65 points in her career.

Heitmann had a breakout season, scoring four goals and adding an assist, all career-highs. Drea started in each of the Osprey's first 20 games and helped lead a defense that had nine shutouts. She also scored two goals, including a game-winner.