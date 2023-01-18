Millville grad Alexis Harrison scores 1,000th point for Goldey-Beacom: College notebook

Goldey-Beacom College senior Alexis Harrison scored her 1,000th career point Saturday for the women’s basketball team.

Harrison, a 2018 Millville High School graduate, reached the milestone in the fourth quarter of the Lightning’s 90-61 win over Bridgeport. She got it with a layup with 4 minutes, 34 seconds left in the game, the last of her career-high 25 points.

She finished the game 7 for 14 from the field and 11 for 12 at the free-throw line to go with seven rebounds and three steals. On Monday, she was named to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference honor roll.

She had six points and three assists in a 90-67 loss to Thomas Jefferson. The 6-foot-2 forward is averaging 10.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17 games.

Harrison was also a 1,000-point scorer for Millville. She averaged 13.4 points and 12.2 rebounds as a senior and was a first-team Press All-Star.

Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had four points and three rebounds in Notre Dame’s 86-47 win over Wake Forest. She had four points and three rebounds in a 72-56 win over Syracuse.

Tanazha Ford (Millville) had five points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in Bloomfield’s 56-55 loss to Dominican. She had four rebounds, three points, three assists and two steals in a 76-56 loss to Jefferson.

Grace Speer (ACIT) had five points and two rebounds in Florida Tech’s 81-68 victory over Embry-Riddle.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) scored 11 to go with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in Saint Anselm’s 72-57 loss to Holy Family. She scored 18, grabbed eight rebounds and added four assists and two steals in a 68-46 win over Felician.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in Albright’s 66-51 win over Eastern. She had 13 points and seven rebounds in a 75-50 win over King’s.

Caraline Winkel (Atlantic Christian) had five rebounds and two points in Clarks Summit’s 74-65 loss to Notre Dame (Maryland). She had two points and three rebounds in an 88-62 victory over Keystone.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in Coast Guard’s 85-70 win over Mitchell. She scored 11 to go with three rebounds and two assists in a 65-56 win over Wellesley.

Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) had seven points and three rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 74-56 victory over Marywood.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) scored 24 and got three rebounds in Kean’s 56-51 win over Stockton. She had 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 58-41 win over Montclair State.

Ciani Redd-Howard (Atlantic City) scored three in Penn State-Harrisburg’s 66-64 victory over St. Mary’s (Maryland).

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had four points, five rebounds and two steals in Ramapo’s 54-50 loss to William Paterson. She had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 45-36 win over The College of New Jersey.

In Rowan’s 73-67 loss to Montclair State, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had 12 points and eight rebounds. Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) scored 10. In a 92-31 win over Rutgers-Newark, Holt had six points and two rebounds. Herlihy scored 12, and Trina Deveny-Bethea (Cedar Creek) added seven rebounds and four points.

Jezlyn Cross (Cedar Creek) had six rebounds, two points and two assists in TCNJ’s 72-50 win over Rutgers-Newark.

Kimberly Casiello (Wildwood Catholic) had five rebounds and three points in Widener’s 63-49 loss to York.

Men’s indoor track

Ebenezer Edzii (Millville) ran on Campbell’s 10th-place 4x400 relay (3:24.96) and was 13th in the 60 hurdles (8.33) at the Clemson Invite.

Miami’s Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) won the 60 hurdles (7.92) at the Cardinal Classic in Louisville, Kentucky.

Syracuse’s Anthony Vazquez (Egg Harbor Township) was third in the 60 hurdles (8.08) at the Virginia Tech Invitational.

Miguel Sanchaz (Pleasantville) ran on Holy Family’s ninth-place 4x400 relay (3:37.10) at the St. Thomas Aquinas Spartan Invitational.

Men’s volleyball

Matthew Maxwell (Southern) had 24 assists in Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 loss to Long Island. He had 26 assists and three digs in a 3-0 loss to Charleston (West Virginia). He had seven assists and two digs in a 3-0 loss to D’Youville.

