The Millville High School boys and girls track and field teams each won titles at the Cumberland County Championships at Vineland on Monday.

The Thunderbolts won the boys title with 131 points. Vineland was second with 77, Cumberland Regional third with 21. Bridgeton finished fourth with 20.

Millville won the girls championship with 109 points. Vineland was second with 75, Cumberland third with 58. Bridgeton was fourth with 10.

It was the 17th straight season the Millville girls won the county title and the fourth straight championship for the boys.

For the boys, Millville's Taron Haile won the 100-meter dash (11.24 seconds), 200 dash (22.83) and long jump (21 feet, 3.00 inches). Cumberland's Colton Delcollo won the 800 run (2:05.05), the 1,600 (4:47.69) and the 3,200 (10:49.79).

Vineland's James Hitchens Jr. won the 400 dash (50.62), and teammate Xaviar Ramos won the 110 hurdles (15.46). Vineland's Jordan Bennett (48-1) and Elijah McCullough (43-04.25) won the shot put and long jump, respectively. The Fighting Clan also won the 4x400 relay in 3:31.25.

Millville's Nathaniel Adams was first in the high jump (6-02), and teammate Zachary Hendershott won the pole vault (12-0). Millville's Spencer Hickman-Hakola won the discus (134-00). Cumberland's Kaden Riley won the 400 hurdles (57.12), and teammate Gabriel Pino won the javelin (134-04).

In the girls meet, Millville's Aniyah Bennett won the long jump (16-06) and the triple jump (33-04). The Thunderbolts' Saniya Chappuis won the 200 dash (27.10) and 400 dash (1:00.68). Teammates Leah Howard and Aniya McNeil won the javelin (158-10) and shot put (30-01), respectively.

The Thunderbolts' Kiomara Batista won the discus (112-03), and teammate Jaylen Rhett won the high jump (4-10). Millville finished first in the 4x400 relay in 4:15.43. Mi'ara Russel (400 dash, 1:10.96), Nina Watts (100 hurdles, 16.50) and Taylar Knoop (100 dash, 13.08) each won titles.

Vineland's Georgina Chalow won the 800 (2:24.03) and the 1,600 (5:28.31). The Fighting Clan's Ashlynn Newton won the 3,200 (12:59.68), and teammate Mackenzie Chalow-Moore won the pole vault (9-06).