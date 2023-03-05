Luc Swedlund and Dante Poli reached milestones while helping Stockton University rally to defeat Maritime College 13-12 in men's lacrosse Saturday in Throggs Neck, New York.

It was the last of four consecutive road games to open the season for the Ospreys (3-1). Stockton trailed 9-7 before scoring five consecutive goals.

Swedlund scored seven goals to become the second player in NCAA Division III history to reach 300. Poli scored twice and had an assist. With the three points, Poli joined Swedlund as the only two players with 300 career points. With his 134th career assist, Poli moved within three of the Stockton record (137 by Rory McPeek from 1997-2000).

Sean Haddock added one goal and three assists. In his first career start in goal, Colin Bernstein made a career-high 20 saves to earn the win. Colin Hopkins, Reegan Capozzoli and Ethan Fought also scored.

Parker Reilly scored five goals for Maritime, and Sean Foley added three.

Women's lacrosse: Sophomore midfielder Isabella Marinello scored five goals and had two assists to lead the Ospreys to a 14-8 win over Marywood in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Aubrey Giordano, a freshman, added four goals and one assist as Stockton improved to 4-1 with its fourth win in a row. Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional H.S.) scored twice. Lucy Sullivan, Emily Deworsop and Lilly Alessandro each added one. Jordan Hawkes made five saves for the win.

Stockton held a 31-19 edge in shots and a 25-18 advantage in ground balls.

Kaitlyn Smith and Emma Solomon each got three goals and two assists for the Pacers (2-2).