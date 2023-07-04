Mike Trout went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, one day after fracturing a bone in his left wrist during the Los Angeles Angels' 10-3 loss to the Padres in San Diego.

The Angels announced Trout has a broken hamate bone.

Trout was injured fouling off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez during the eighth inning of Monday night's game.

“I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable,” Trout said afterward. “Just waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best."

He added that the wrist “doesn't feel great. I mean, there's no two ways to it. ... I can't describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things.”

Immediately after fouling off the pitch, he stepped away from the plate and shook his hand. After being tended to briefly, he was removed from the game with former Phillies prospect Mickey Moniak finishing the at-bat. Moniak struck out, which was charged to Trout.

Batting second and playing center field, Trout went 2 for 4 with a walk and an RBI. He struck out twice.

On the Angels’ postgame TV show, manager Phil Nevin said Trout was being checked out, including X-rays.

Trout is hitting .263 (80 for 304) with 18 home runs, 44 RBIs and 54 runs scored in 81 games. He has walked 45 times and struck out 103 times. His on-base percentage is .369, his OPS .862.

MLB announced Sunday that the 2009 Millville High School graduate and three-time American League MVP was elected by fans to start the All-Star Game, which will be played July 11 in Seattle. It was the 10th consecutive year he was voted to start and his 11th All-Star selection overall.