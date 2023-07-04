Mike Trout went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, one day after fracturing a bone in his left wrist during the Los Angeles Angels' 10-3 loss to the Padres in San Diego.

The Angels announced Trout has a broken hamate bone. Surgery has not been ruled out.

The Angels did not say when Trout might return, but such injuries often lead to an absence of six to eight weeks.

Trout said Tuesday he plans to play again this year.

“Of course,” Trout said. “I’ve had other guys reach out who’ve had this surgery before, or had this injury before. I don’t know if it’s going to need surgery or not. We’ll know in the next couple of days, I guess. Some guys came back in four weeks, some guys take a little longer just to see how their body heals."

Trout was injured fouling off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez during the eighth inning of Monday night's game.

“I kind of knew it wasn’t good. It’s another freak thing," Trout said Tuesday. “It's nothing crazy serious, so obviously I'm going to miss a little bit of time, but it's not season-ending.”

On Monday night, he said, "I can't describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things.”

Immediately after fouling off the pitch, he stepped away from the plate and shook his hand. After being tended to briefly, he was removed from the game with former Phillies prospect Mickey Moniak finishing the at-bat. Moniak struck out, which was charged to Trout.

Batting second and playing center field, Trout went 2 for 4 with a walk and an RBI. He struck out twice.

Angels manager Phil Nevin said the team was going to get one more medical opinion on Trout's wrist, "but usually these things need to be fixed. To be quite honest, when I went out there, I kind of had an idea. I've had players before that have done this, the feelings he had.

“When you feel something go or anything like that, you worry about a lot of things, but thankfully it's a bone," Nevin added. "It's not a ligament or anything like that. Guys have come back from this and did fine and played. Mike will be back with us at some point this year. I know he's hungry. I also know he's hurting, too. It's tough to see.”

Trout is hitting .263 (80 for 304) with 18 home runs, 44 RBIs and 54 runs scored in 81 games. He has walked 45 times and struck out 103 times. His on-base percentage is .369, his OPS .862.

MLB announced Sunday that the 2009 Millville High School graduate and three-time American League MVP was elected by fans to start the All-Star Game, which will be played July 11 in Seattle. It was the 10th consecutive year he was voted to start and his 11th All-Star selection overall.

“I was really looking forward to it," he said. "It's frustrating."