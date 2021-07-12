Mike Trout and Chase Petty share first round MLB Draft bond

Petty grew up in Millville.

His family moved to Somers Point in the winter of his freshman year of high school. Petty’s family is all about baseball. His father Bob is long-time local youth coach. Mainland coach Billy Kern played for a Babe Ruth team coached by Bob more than 20 years ago.

Petty has met Trout on more than one occasion, the most memorable moment coming a few years ago when Trout autographed baseballs for Chase and his two older brothers during an auction at Lakeside Middle School in Millville.

No one is suggesting that Petty’s career will turn out like Trout’s. But the two have more in common than just their Millville roots. Both Trout and Petty embraced the draft.

Trout was the only player to attend the 2009 draft at MLB Network studios in 2009. The Angels elected Trout with the 25th pick that year.

Petty was one of the few players to travel to Denver for Sunday’s draft.

The worry for players is that if they don’t get picked, they will be shown on camera as they slide down the draft board.

That didn’t concern Trout or Petty, who planned to be at Coors Field in Denver for the Home Run Derby on Monday night and the All Star game Tuesday.