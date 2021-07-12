Mike Trout and Chase Petty share first round MLB Draft bond

The first place Chase Petty’s mom Bonnie took him after he was born and left the hospital was a Northfield Redbirds youth travel team baseball game.
What began that day culminated Sunday night when the Minnesota Twins selected the Mainland Regional High School pitcher with the 26th selection in the first round of the MLB First Year Player Draft.
“It’s just surreal,” the Somers Point resident said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment not even just for the past few months but my whole life.”
Petty created a sensation among draft followers with his enthusiastic and infectious personality in both his TV interviews and Zoom call with Twins reporters.
“I hear he stole the show,” Twins scouting director Sean Johnson said.
Petty good naturedly dropped several names during his interviews. He mentioned that he exchanges texts and sometimes speaks with the 2009 Millville graduate and Los Angeles star Mike Trout.
“He’s been a great person to lean on,” Petty said on Sunday night. “I mean, he’s Mike Trout.”
Petty said he planned to have dinner Monday with San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. Petty has hired as his agent/advisor George Iskenderian of MVP Sports Group, which also represents Tatis Jr.
Petty grew up in Millville.
His family moved to Somers Point in the winter of his freshman year of high school. Petty’s family is all about baseball. His father Bob is long-time local youth coach. Mainland coach Billy Kern played for a Babe Ruth team coached by Bob more than 20 years ago.
Petty has met Trout on more than one occasion, the most memorable moment coming a few years ago when Trout autographed baseballs for Chase and his two older brothers during an auction at Lakeside Middle School in Millville.
No one is suggesting that Petty’s career will turn out like Trout’s. But the two have more in common than just their Millville roots. Both Trout and Petty embraced the draft.
Trout was the only player to attend the 2009 draft at MLB Network studios in 2009. The Angels elected Trout with the 25th pick that year.
Petty was one of the few players to travel to Denver for Sunday’s draft.
The worry for players is that if they don’t get picked, they will be shown on camera as they slide down the draft board.
That didn’t concern Trout or Petty, who planned to be at Coors Field in Denver for the Home Run Derby on Monday night and the All Star game Tuesday.
“Who wouldn’t want a free trip to Denver?” Petty said. “The All-Star game, the Home Run Derby. Who wouldn’t want that? I knew the risk. That really wasn’t a worry for me honestly.”
Petty’s family was with him in Denver. Kern and Mainland assistant Mike Edwards also attended.
Petty’s family and friends got the word he would be picked by the Twins about 30 seconds before the selection was announced.
“It was very emotional,” Kern said. “To watch a player you coached fulfill his dreams is something very special. I’m thrilled for Chase, his family, and our program.”
Petty makes it a point to remember his roots. On the inside of his right forearm is a tattoo that reads “Don’t pray for an easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.”
“It’s a family tattoo,” he said last fall. “Growing up, it was really a struggle. It was kind of everything. It’s a personal subject, but every time you look down, I know where I came from and don’t forget it.”
Petty emerged as a top draft prospect and a bit of national sensation last summer when he traveled the country and threw a handful of 100 mph fastballs. His friends began to call him “Mr. 100.”
The 100 mph mark is one of baseball’s magic numbers. It takes a 100 mph fastball roughly 375-400 milliseconds to travel the 60 feet, 6 inches from the pitching mound to home plate. The blink of an eye takes between 300-400 milliseconds.
Petty first threw 100 at a showcase event in Marietta, Georgia, on July 17 of last year. Bonnie was at the game. She and Petty celebrated the 100 mph pitch later that day with dinner at Yard House near the Atlanta Braves stadium.
This spring Petty led Mainland to the South Jersey Group III final. He finished 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48²/³ innings. Petty received plenty of attention this spring. There were big league scouts behind home plate with radar guns for each of his starts. Fans surrounded the field to watch Petty pitch. Kids waited behind the Mainland dugout to get his autograph after each game.
“I think everybody showed up expecting something every time out,” Kern said, “and I think he gave it to them every time. In terms of how he handled it, he was as advertised.”
Petty has committed to attend the University of Florida on an NCAA Division I scholarship, but he will most likely sign with the Twins. The slotted singing bonus for the No. 26 pick in the draft is $2,653,400.
As for Petty, the next part of his baseball journey will start soon, but these next few days are time to celebrate what he has already achieved.
"It doesn't even feel real honestly," Petty said. "It still hasn't hit me yet."
GALLERY: Minnesota Twins select Mainland grad Chase Petty in the first round
MLB Baseball Draft
MLB Baseball Draft
052421_spt_mainland 95
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
Chase Petty
Mainland Absegami baseball
Mainland Absegami baseball
052421_spt_mainland 373
052421_spt_mainland 136
Mainland vs Cherokee
051121_spt_petty
051121_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Chase Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Chase Petty scouts
041421_spt_pettybb
Chase Petty
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Mainland's Chase Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Mainland vs Absegami Baseball Playoffs
051819_spt_gamiBB
050719_spt_mainland
050719_spt_mainland
050719_spt_mainland
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
MLB Baseball Draft
MLB Baseball Draft
MLB Baseball Draft
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
A dream come true #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/2qFw5M2QGH— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 12, 2021
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.