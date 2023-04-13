Mike Schiattarella pitched the Stockton University baseball team to a 6-1 victory over Rutgers-Camden in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Thursday.

Schiattarella, a Southern Regional High School graduate, allowed five hits and struck out six in six innings to earn the win.

Antonio Gatti had three hits and scored two runs for the Ospreys (16-11, 4-3 NJAC). Nick Avagnano hit two triples and drove in two. Max Kaplan went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Cooper Fiore, Kaplan and Gatti each hit RBI singles in the fifth to cap the scoring.

In the fourth, Diego Salazar hit a sacrifice fly for Rutgers-Camden (17-10, 3-4 NJAC).

Women's golf: The Ospreys placed fourth out of six teams in the Arcadia Knights Invitational at Makefield Highlands Golf Club. Stockton shot a combined 441, finishing ahead of Ursinus and Eastern. Both had 475.

Ella van Schalkwy tied for ninth out of 29 golfers in the tournament with a 94. The sophomore made seven pars, including five on the front nine. Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) finished in 12th place with a 97. Bowman shot a 48 on the front nine and a 49 on the back end.

Tamara Farrow (Middle Township) shot a 111. The senior finished with four pars. Lauren Youngblood carded a 139 to round out the top scorers for Stockton.