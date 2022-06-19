Mike Adams picks up a pair of wins for Double-A Reading: Local minor league update

Mike Adams picked up a pair of wins for the Reading Fightin Phils last week.

Adams, 27, a Holy Spirit High School grad, pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout Tuesday and then allowed one run in an inning Friday, getting the victories in each game for the Philadelphia Phillies’ Double-A team. Adams improved to 5-0 with an 8.33 ERA this season.

In 14 games this season between Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPig, the right-hander had 26 strikeouts in 27 innings.

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 7-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 62 career minor-league games (74²/³ innings).

Here are updates on local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Friday:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 27, was 3-0 with a 7.30 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24²/³ innings through 20 appearances (one start) for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies).

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the 2021 season in the Texas Rangers system. The Phillies signed him in December. In 177 career minor league games (87 starts), he was 36-34 with a 4.75 ERA and 469 strikeouts in 532²/³ innings.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 28, now pitching for Lehigh Valley, was 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 appearances and 14²/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 149 career games, Warren was 5-10 with a 3.04 ERA and 309 strikeouts in 210 innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Double-A

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox), improved to 3-3 with his latest start Wednesday. He pitched seven shutout innings, struck out five, allowed two hits and walked four. In 12 games (11 starts) this season, he had a 3.67 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 56¹/³ innings.

In 53 career games (52 starts), Groome was 11-20 with a 4.63 ERA and 274 strikeouts in 219²/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, pitching for the Sea Dogs since his contract with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League was purchased by the Boston Red Sox on May 24, was 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 21 innings over four appearances (three starts).

Kennedy hopes to return to the majors, where he made six starts for the San Diego Padres in 2018, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA. In six starts with the Ducks this year, he was 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. In 104 career minor-league games (97 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 32-30 with a 4.01 ERA and 467 strikeouts in 478 innings.

Single-A (High)

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, is pitching for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins), for whom he is 2-2 with a 2.23 ERA and 49 strikeouts in nine games (seven starts) and 36¹/³ innings.

Mooney was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 22 career games (19 starts), he was 2-4 with a 2.53 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 78¹/³ innings.

Single-A (Low)

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 22, was 0-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 12 games (19¹/³ innings) for the Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels).

The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. In 28 career games (three starts), he was 2-2 with a 5.12 ERA, 63 strikeouts and two saves in 51 innings.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, with the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), was 0-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 12 games (seven starts) and 45 innings. In his latest start Thursday, he allowed one run and struck out four in five innings.

He was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds. In 14 career games (eight starts), Petty was 0-2 with a 3.64 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 47 innings.

Rookie League

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster for the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. Their season began this month, and he had yet to appear in a game.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he is 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in six innings.

