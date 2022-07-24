Mike Adams picks up 6th win of season: Local minor league update

Mike Adams earned his sixth win of the season pitching in relief last Sunday.

Adams, 27, a Holy Spirit High School graduate from Egg Harbor Township, allowed one hit and struck out three in a shutout inning for the Reading Fightin Phils, Philadelphia’s Double-A affiliate. He improved to 6-0.

In 26 games this season, including one start, the right-hander had a 7.09 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 39¹/³ innings. .

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 8-2 with a 5.69 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 70 career minor-league games (one start) and 87 innings.Here are updates on local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Thursday:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 27, was 3-0 with a 6.62 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 34 innings through 28 appearances (two starts) for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies). He had last pitched July 14.

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the 2021 season in the Texas Rangers system. The Phillies signed him in December. In 185 career minor league games (88 starts), he was 36-34 with a 4.75 ERA, 480 strikeouts and three saves in 542 innings.LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, is pitching for the Worcester Red Sox, Boston’s affiliate. In 17 games (15 starts) between Double-A and Triple-A, Groome was 4-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 82²/³ innings.

In 58 career minor league games (56 starts), Groome was 12-21 with a 4.39 ERA and 308 strikeouts in 246 innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 26, now pitching for Lehigh Valley, was 0-0 with a 3.74 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 22 appearances and 21²/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined. He had last pitched July 16.

Double-A

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, was 2-5 with a 4.26 ERA and 29 strikeouts in nine games and 44¹/³ innings for the Portland Sea Dogs since the Boston Red Sox purchased his contract with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League on May 24. He had last pitched July 13.

High-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, is pitching for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins) and was 2-2 with a 2.50 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 13 games (11 starts) and 49 innings. He had last pitched July 15.

Single-A

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 25, pitching for the Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels), was 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 18 games (29¹/³ innings). In his last outing July 16, he struck out three in two perfect innings in relief.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, pitching for the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), was 0-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 16 games (11 starts) and 65 innings. He had last pitched July 10.

Rookie League

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster of the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. He made his first appearance July 7, allowing one run on three walks in one-third of an inning. He was placed on the team’s restricted list July 12 and hadn’t pitched since.