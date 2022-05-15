Mike Adams joins 2 other ex-CAL pitchers in Lehigh: Local minor league update

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are starting to look like a Cape-Atlantic League all-star team.

The Philadelphia Phillies promoted right-handed pitcher Mike Adams, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, from Double-A Reading to the Triple-A IronPigs on Wednesday. He joins a pair of St. Augustine Prep grads and pitchers — lefty Zach Warren and righty Joe Gatto.

Adams, 27, made his IronPigs debut Thursday, allowing a hit and a walk in a shutout inning in relief.

Adams’ call-up came on the heels of a pair of wins May 6 and May 10 in which he pitched a combined 3¹/³ shutout innings. In nine games this season between Reading and Lehigh through Thursday, Adams was 3-0 with a 7.98 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14²/³ innings.

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 5-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53 career minor-league games (62¹/³ innings).

Here are updates on the local players making their journey through the minors, with their stats through Thursday:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, was 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 14 innings through 11 appearances for the IronPigs. He racked up seven strikeouts and an earned run in 3²/³ innings over his last two appearances.

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the 2021 season in the Texas Rangers system. The Phillies signed him in December. In 166 career minor league games, he was 36-34 with a 4.60 ERA and 455 strikeouts in 522 innings.

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 23, hit his third homer of the season, a grand slam May 7, for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Kennedy was batting .255 (24 for 94) through 27 games. Kennedy, the only local position player in the minors, had four doubles, a triple, three homers, 13 RBIs and 16 runs.

Through 331 minor-league games, he was hitting .283 with 59 doubles, 16 triples, 36 homers and 174 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 25, has been on the 7-day injured list since May 2 with the IronPigs.

He had yet to allow a run this season, boasting a 0.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in seven appearances and 7¹/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 141 games, Warren was 5-10 with a 2.98 ERA and 302 strikeouts in 202²/³ innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Double-A

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, pitched well but suffered his first loss of the season for the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox). He allowed two runs one two hits and a walk, and struck out seven in 6²/³ innings on Thursday.

He was 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in six games (five starts) and had 28 strikeouts in 25¹/³ innings.

In 47 career games, Groome was 9-18 with a 4.87 ERA and 250 strikeouts in 188²/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

Single-A (High)

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, earned his first win of the season Wednesday for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins), allowing an unearned run on five hits and striking out four in five innings. It was also the first minor-league win of his career.

He lowered his ERA on the season to 1.29 and is 1-0 in five starts. He had 25 strikeouts in 21 innings.

Mooney, 24, from Somers Point, was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was 1-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 63 innings in 18 career games (17 starts).

Single-A (Low)

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 21, made his debut with the Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels) on Wednesday, allowing a run on one hit and striking out two in two innings.

The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. In 17 career games (three starts), he is 2-2 with a 5.35 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 33²/³ innings.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, with the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), was 0-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 18 strikeouts in six games (three starts) and 19²/³ innings.

He was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds. In eight career games (four starts), Petty was 0-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24²/³ innings.

Rookie League

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster for the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. That season has not begun.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he is 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in six innings.

Independent leagues

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, signed with the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on April 5. He had made four starts and was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 20 innings.

The Brigantine resident was released Sept. 12 by the San Diego Padres, who had selected him in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. He went 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts for the Padres in 2018.

In 100 career minor-league games (94 starts), he was 32-28 with a 4.02 ERA and 454 strikeouts in 457 innings.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress _Russo

