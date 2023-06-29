Gabby Cruz pitched a perfect game to lead the Middle Township senior softball team to a 18-0 victory over Dennis/Upper townships in the District 16 championship game Wednesday.

Cruz finished with 12 strikeouts. She also added four hits and three RBIs. Lily Vogel and Brynn Brophy each added three RBIs. Vogel, Tori Atwood, Sophia Nemeth, Grace Hall and Sophia Brown each finished with multiple hits.

Katie Creamer and Megan Turner combined to pitch four innings for Dennis/Upper.

10-and-under

Northfield 16, Dennis Township 0: Renata Montgomery and Carmella Thompson each went 3 for 3 for Northfield. Brantley Anderson and Kieran Merlo combined for the shutout in the circle. Anderson also scored. Kieran Merlo doubled in Miley Fredericks and Olivia Masterson.

Baseball

District 16

12-and-under

Northfield 10, Stafford 0: Nick Goukler struck out six in three shutout innings for Northfield. He also finished with three hits, including a triple, and two runs. Noah Gillespie pitched in relief. Jacob Guerrieri added two RBIs, and Chase Kern also added hits.

Connor Jurgensen doubled for Stafford.

Northfield will play Lower Cape/Dennis/Middle at 7 p.m. Thursday in Northfield. The winner advances to the District 16 playoff round.

Ocean City/Upper Twp. 6, Southern Cape May 5: Michael Stankiewicz drove in Paxton Brunetti for the game-winning run. Andrew Pashley finished with two hits and two RBIs. Corey Clemens struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings to earn the win. Ocean City/Upper Township improved to 3-0 in pool play.

Hammonton 11, Greater Wildwood 0: Joseph Baglivo went 2 for 2 with a double for Hammonton, and Colin Peeke struck out three in two innings to earn the win. He went 2 for 2 with two doubles. Colton Robinson doubled, homered and drove in three runs. He also struck out five in relief. Domenick Elkin and Aiden Cianfriani each hit two singles.

With the win, Hammonton earned the top seed in its league's pool play.