 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUTH BASEBALL, SOFTBALL

Middle Township eliminates Northfield, earns chance to play in District 16 title game

  • 0
youth baseball softball logo

The Middle Township 12-and-under baseball team eliminated Northfield from the Little League District 16 tournament with a 6-2 victory Thursday.

Middle was set to play Linwood on Friday. The winner will advance to the championship game against Stafford Township. District 16 consists of 16 programs in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties.

Bryce Ziegler pitched 5 2/3 innings and struck out five to earn the win. He added three RBIs and three hits, including a double. Middle had 12 hits. Nick Matteucci added three hits. Jerry Booth doubled.

For Northfield, AJ Goukler had two hits, including a double.

SoftballDistrict 16 10U

Cape May County 18, Hammonton 2: Jordyn DeHorsey, Tenley VanArtsdalen and Mackenzie Vandever each scored three runs for Cape May County.

Addison LeSage struck out three and allowed just two hits in the win.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News