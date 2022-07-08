Middle Township eliminates Northfield, earns chance to play in District 16 title game

The Middle Township 12-and-under baseball team eliminated Northfield from the Little League District 16 tournament with a 6-2 victory Thursday.

Middle was set to play Linwood on Friday. The winner will advance to the championship game against Stafford Township. District 16 consists of 16 programs in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties.

Bryce Ziegler pitched 5 2/3 innings and struck out five to earn the win. He added three RBIs and three hits, including a double. Middle had 12 hits. Nick Matteucci added three hits. Jerry Booth doubled.

For Northfield, AJ Goukler had two hits, including a double.

SoftballDistrict 16 10U

Cape May County 18, Hammonton 2: Jordyn DeHorsey, Tenley VanArtsdalen and Mackenzie Vandever each scored three runs for Cape May County.

Addison LeSage struck out three and allowed just two hits in the win.