Grace Hall pitched six innings, struck out six and allowed just three hits to lead Middle Township to a 15-1 victory over Northfield in a District 16 Senior League softball game Friday.

Juliet Thompson contributed four hits and three RBIs for the winners. Charlotte Romberger added three hits and three RBIs.

Senior Leagues players are ages 13 to 16.

Baseball

District 16

12-and-under

Greater Wildwood 6, Linwood-Somers Point 3: Carter Givner’s two-run single and Michael Sciarra's and Drew Robinson's RBI hits highlighted a six-run third inning for Greater Wildwood, which rallied from a 3-0 deficit.

Ryan Davenport went 2 for 2 with a double, and Adrian Augsberger added a hit and an RBI. Owen Bannon allowed five hits, just one earned run, struck out four and walked one in 5 ⅓ innings to earn the win.

Givner earned the save with a line-drive double play.

Nick Colangelo, Connor Thomas and Cole Farrell each got one hit and scored for Linwood-Somers Point. Bobby Franchini doubled.

Hammonton 15, Downbeach (Ventnor/Brigantine) 0: Frankie Restuccio went 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBIs for the winners.

He also pitched a one-hit complete game with eight strikeouts.

Colin Peeke added two RBIs and scored twice. Colton Robinson tripled and drove in two. Aiden Cianfriani tripled, scored twice and added two RBIs. Brayden Bendig, Joey Baglivo and Domenick Elkin each scored twice.

Ocean City/Upper Township 9, Stafford Township 0: Bayan Ricci hit a three-run homer and a solo homer for the winners.

Henry Bogle added two hits, and Michael Stankiewicz reached base in each of his three at-bats. Andrew Pashley pitched five shutout innings and struck out 12.

Ocean City/Upper Township improved to 2-0 in pool play.