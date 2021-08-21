MidAtlantic fishing tournament wraps up 30th year with plenty of big fish

“It’s been fun leading up to (the anniversary event), it was really exciting,” Hoffman said. “Being 30 years, we have guys who have been fishing this since the very beginning. It’s been really good having them. It’s a very good environment. We have young and old (anglers). It’s always nice to get together.”

That includes fans.

The tournament was livestreamed, a tool that has been utilized more in the last few years. Because of that technology, interest has grown and people enjoy the tournament more, Hoffman said.

At least a hundred people were around the perimeter of the official tents watching as boats pulled in and weighed their catches. Some were family members, and others were just fishing enthusiasts.

“I do love it,” said Joe Fanelli, who has been coming to watch the event for 25 years. “I’m usually down here with other members of my family, but we recently had a death in the family, so many couldn’t make it. But I managed to squeeze in.”

The Egg Harbor Township resident loves fishing. He was glad the weather cleared up for the weigh-ins in the evening as it was rainy and cloudy during the day.

Fanelli was wearing a MidAtlantic tournament hat.