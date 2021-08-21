MidAtlantic fishing tournament wraps up 30th year with plenty of big fish

CAPE MAY — It wasn’t Brian Steinhauser's biggest catch. But it still was quite large coming off the boat.
Steinhauser caught a 184-pound bigeye tuna Friday on the final day of the MidAtlantic fishing tournament. The annual event, celebrating its 30th anniversary, was based at the Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May and the Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.
Steinhauser’s catch was at the Cape May location.
The 38-year-old is an angler on Endorfin under Captain Jere Murdoch. The boat left the Cape May Sea Buoy around 3.a.m.. Steinhauser hooked the tuna at around 8:30, and had the fish on the boat by 9:15.
“We caught plenty of big guys. This is what we do,” said Steinhauser, who has been fishing almost his entire life. He enjoys competing in the MidAtlantic because he works for South Jersey Yacht Sales & Service Centers and does work at Canyon Club
“It’s great,” said Steinhauser, of Point Pleasant. “It’s wonderful. It’s an honor to be out here in this boat.”
The annual event, which started in 1992, had a record field of 203 boats, and the tournament’s total cash purse was $5,939,050. The purse was derived from various calcuttas, also known as side bets. These pay out a variety of ways for all species eligible in the tournament: white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, dolphin and wahoo.
Each year different records are set, whether it be participants, cash purse or weight of catches.
This year, the blue marlin tournament record was broken twice.
On Wednesday, Rocky Hardison of Beaufort, North Carolina, and his boat, Wolverine, brought in a tournament-record 958-pound blue marlin. The big blue measured a record 135 inches.
But, on Friday in Maryland, Jon Duffie of Ocean City, Maryland, aboard Billfisher, brought in a blue that tipped the scales at 1,135 pounds and measured at 136½ inches. He battled the fish for 3½ hours, tournament directors said.
“It’s nerve-wracking because you never know when it’s going to stop,” MidAtlantic tournament director Aaron Hoffman said. “You always expect a downfall on the rollercoaster. But I think with what we have going on with this event, what people look forward to, there is so much more than just fishing.
“That brings more and more people together for this event.”
The tournament has a history of winning fish being caught on the final day, Hoffman said. Results will be posted Saturday.
“We are here on the last day and are expecting some big shake ups,” Hoffman said. “Fridays are also fun at the tournament.”
The tournament started with a welcome party and registration Aug. 15. Participants selected three of five days available (Monday through Friday) to compete. Boats had to fish within 125 miles of the Cape May Sea Buoy. Fishing hours were 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, and fish were to be on the scales by 9 p.m.
The entry fee was $30,000. A portion is donated evenly to the Billfish Foundation, International Game Fish Association and Recreational Fishing Alliance, three worthwhile fishing organizations that benefit recreational anglers.
Some of the entry fee went toward entertainment.
“The fishing looked amazing,” Hoffman said. “So, I can’t say that everyone wasn’t fully excited and still isn’t fully excited to be here all week.”
Captain Matt Mozitis’ boat is based out of Cape May. He lives in Shamong. This week was his third time competing in the event, but he has known the event almost his entire life.
“I’ve always dreamed of fishing this, and now we are fishing this here (Friday),” he said. “And the 30th anniversary makes it that much better.”
Mozitis’ crew caught a yellowfin and three mahis Friday.
“These guys at the Canyon Club … and (Aaron) Hoffman do a wonderful job,” Mozitis said.
A significant portion of that cash purse this year comes from a special calcutta that was added to honor 30 years of MidAtlantic tournaments.
The 30th Anniversary Mega Marlin Calcutta, with its $30,000 additional fee to participate, pays out 32% and 18% to the top two white marlin and top two blue marlin, respectively.
“It’s been fun leading up to (the anniversary event), it was really exciting,” Hoffman said. “Being 30 years, we have guys who have been fishing this since the very beginning. It’s been really good having them. It’s a very good environment. We have young and old (anglers). It’s always nice to get together.”
That includes fans.
The tournament was livestreamed, a tool that has been utilized more in the last few years. Because of that technology, interest has grown and people enjoy the tournament more, Hoffman said.
At least a hundred people were around the perimeter of the official tents watching as boats pulled in and weighed their catches. Some were family members, and others were just fishing enthusiasts.
“I do love it,” said Joe Fanelli, who has been coming to watch the event for 25 years. “I’m usually down here with other members of my family, but we recently had a death in the family, so many couldn’t make it. But I managed to squeeze in.”
The Egg Harbor Township resident loves fishing. He was glad the weather cleared up for the weigh-ins in the evening as it was rainy and cloudy during the day.
Fanelli was wearing a MidAtlantic tournament hat.
“It’s a great turnout,” Fanelli said. “What I like the most is the comradeship of not only the participants but the crowd. I hope one day I’ll be able to be a participant, but right now I’m just a watcher.”
Angler Pete Spera, of Holland, Pennsylvania, caught a 56-pound yellowfin on Quick Raise, which is captained by Anthony Pannella. The boat made a lot of releases during the week, but did not bring anything to the Marina as their catches weren’t heavy enough.
Spera changed that Friday.
“It was a great time. A well-run tournament,” he said. “It was good to pull in a fish (Friday). It was really cool. It was great to see all these people out.”
MidAtlantic Cash Prize Winners
White marlin
1st: 82 lbs., Sea Wolf, Anthony Martina (Middletown, DE), $1,017,127
2nd: 80 lbs., Lucky duck II, Art Boykin (Berlin, MD), $162,604
3rd: 75 lbs., Fish On, Andrew Dotterweich (Jupiter, FL), $680,387
Blue marlin
1st: 1,135 lbs., Billfisher, Jon Duffie (Ocean City, MD), $1,167,762
2nd: 958 lbs., Wolverine, Rocky Hardison (Beaufort, NC), $198,716
3rd: 681 lbs., Goin’ in Deep, Larry Hesse (Manasquan, NJ), $412,237
Tuna
1st: 235 lbs., Pipe Dreamer, Chip Caruso (Colts Neck, NJ), $738,252
2nd: 227 lbs., Pipe Dreamer, Chip Caruso (Colts Neck, NJ), $261,813
3rd: 188 lbs., The Right Place, Bob Hugin (Summit, NJ), $244,556
Wahoo
1st: 58 lbs., Just One More, Tom Perry (Pasadena, MD), $63,614
2nd: 57 lbs., Amarula Sun, Danny Veid (Tarpon Springs, FL), $68,479
3rd: 50 lbs., Reel Moore, Kevin Moore (Pasadena, MD). $3,055
Dolphin
1st: 45 lbs., Amarula Sun, Danny Veid (Tarpon Springs, FL), $98,441
2nd: 36 lbs., Taylor Jean, Ken Hager (Tinton Falls, NJ), $36,707
3rd: 33 lbs., Picasso Moon, Randy Gibbs (Houston, TX), $16,826
Five-day catch report
White marlin: 475 released, 16 weighed
Blue marlin: 43 released, nine weighed
Tuna: 83 weighed
Dolphin: 42 weighed
Wahoo: seven weighed
