MidAtlantic fishing tournament to celebrate 30th anniversary next month

The MidAtlantic fishing tournament will celebrate its 30th anniversary next month.

The annual event, which started in 1992, is scheduled for Aug. 15-20 at the Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May and the Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland. Last year, a tournament record $4,074,430 was handed out to dozens of winners, including 11 checks of over $100,000 and another eight of $20,000 or more. More than 180 boats entered in 2020.

This year, the entry fee is $30,000, which covers entertainment for all the boats. A portion is donated to the Billfish Foundation, International Game Fish Association and Recreational Fishing Alliance.

The cash purse, which is expected to be more than 2020, is derived from 11 various calcuttas, also known as side bets. These payout a variety of ways for all species eligible in the tournament, including white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo and dolphin.

The event added a special calcutta to the purse for its anniversary— The 30th Anniversary Mega Marlin Calcutta — which will payout to the two heaviest and second white and blue marlin.