MidAtlantic fishing tournament to celebrate 30th anniversary next month

The MidAtlantic fishing tournament will celebrate its 30th anniversary next month.
The annual event, which started in 1992, is scheduled for Aug. 15-20 at the Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May and the Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland. Last year, a tournament record $4,074,430 was handed out to dozens of winners, including 11 checks of over $100,000 and another eight of $20,000 or more. More than 180 boats entered in 2020.
This year, the entry fee is $30,000, which covers entertainment for all the boats. A portion is donated to the Billfish Foundation, International Game Fish Association and Recreational Fishing Alliance.
The cash purse, which is expected to be more than 2020, is derived from 11 various calcuttas, also known as side bets. These payout a variety of ways for all species eligible in the tournament, including white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo and dolphin.
The event added a special calcutta to the purse for its anniversary— The 30th Anniversary Mega Marlin Calcutta — which will payout to the two heaviest and second white and blue marlin.
"We’ve continued the port caps policy we instituted a few years back, which allows us to provide the highest quality dockside service and hospitality for tournament participants," said Aaron Hoffman, MidAtlantic tournament director, in a release Wednesday. "Early registration has been brisk, and we expect another strong turnout for this year’s tournament, which should once again provide a cash purse of over $4 million.”
To qualify for cash prizes, white marlin must be at least 65 pounds and 69 inches. Blue marlin must be at least 400 pounds and 99 inches. Billfish are measured from the tip of the lower jaw to the fork of the tail. All billfish and tuna released and weighed will earn points with awards to the top three points earned. There will also be a high boat award for the most points overall.
The tournament starts with a welcome party and registration Aug. 15. Participants will select three days from five available Aug. 16 through Aug. 20. Boats must fish within 125 miles of the Cape May Sea Buoy, regardless if they are leaving from Cape May or Ocean City. Boats may not clear either inlet’s sea buoy prior to 3 a.m. on fishing days.
Fishing hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fish must be at the scale by 9 p.m.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.