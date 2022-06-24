Michael Stankiewicz's walk-off double leads Ocean City/Upper Township: Youth baseball/softball roundup

Michael Stankiewicz hit a walk-off double to lead the Ocean City/ Upper Township 12-and-under baseball team to a 1-0 victory over Northfield in a Little League District 16 baseball game Thursday.
Stankiewicz and Andrew Pashley each had two hits. Corey Clemens struck out 11 in five innings and allowed just one hit. Andrew Pashley pitched a scoreless sixth to earn the win. Ocean City/ Upper Township improved to 2-0 in pool play.
Cameron Colucci pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings for Northfield.
District 16 11U
Stafford 15, Mainland 13: Stafford trailed 12-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning but scored 11 runs to tie the game. Shea Mahoney allowed three runs and struck out five for the win. He also scored three runs, drew two walks and doubled. Matt Goshorn hit an RBI double in the fifth. Jared Files hit a game-winning, two-run double.
Softball
District 16 11U
People are also reading…
Hammonton 15, Northfield 0: Maddy Ryan pitched four innings with six strikeouts to earn the win. Brooklyn DelGozzo had four hits.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.