Michael Stankiewicz's walk-off double leads Ocean City/Upper Township: Roundup

Michael Stankiewicz hit a walk-off double to lead the Ocean City/Upper Township 12-and-under baseball team to a 1-0 victory over Northfield in a Little League District 16 baseball game Thursday.

Stankiewicz and Andrew Pashley each had two hits. Corey Clemens struck out 11 in five innings and allowed just one hit. Andrew Pashley pitched a scoreless sixth to earn the win. Ocean City/ Upper Township improved to 2-0 in pool play.

Cameron Colucci pitched 3²/³ shutout innings for Northfield.

District 16 11U

Stafford 15, Mainland 13: Stafford trailed 12-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning but scored 11 runs to tie the game. Shea Mahoney allowed three runs and struck out five for the win. He also scored three runs, drew two walks and doubled. Matt Goshorn hit an RBI double in the fifth. Jared Files hit a game-winning, two-run double.

SoftballDistrict 16 11U

Hammonton 15, Northfield 0: Maddy Ryan pitched four innings with six strikeouts to earn the win. Brooklyn DelGozzo had four hits.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.