ATLANTIC CITY — The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournament fields are set.
The 11-team brackets for both tournaments, to be played at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, will begin with three men’s and three women’s first-round matchups Tuesday. The quarterfinals will take place Wednesday and Thursday, the semifinals on Friday.
The women’s title game will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and the men’s final will be at 7:30.
The Iona women’s (23-6 overall, 18-2 MAAC) and men’s (24-7, 17-3) earned the top seeds.
The MAAC has been holding the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the resort since 2020.
Tickets for the games can be purchased at BoardwalkHall.com, the box office or Ticketmaster.com
