MD Myers scores two as Nor'easters stay unbeaten with 2-0 victory at Reading United AC

Ocean City Nor'easters forward MD Myers scored two first-half goals Saturday night in a 2-0 win over host Reading United AC at Alvernia University in a League Two game in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The Nor'easters (3-0-1) moved into a tie for first place in the Mid-Atlantic Division with West Chester United at 10 points apiece. But Ocean City has beaten West Chester and has played two fewer games. West Chester is 3-2-1. Reading United (2-1-3) lost for the first time and dropped to third place in the division (nine points).

Myers made it 1-0 in the ninth minute from 10 yards out after a through-ball by Alessandro Arlotti. Myers, a Rutgers University senior and Delran resident, took a header from Abdi Salim and headed in the second goal in the 23rd minute from the center of the box.

Nor'easters goalie Felix Schaefer made six saves for the team's first shutout this season.

Ocean City will host winless Lehigh Valley United (0-3-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Carey Stadium, which the team refers to as the Beach House.

 League Two is part of United Soccer Leagues.

