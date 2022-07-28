McVan wins Cape May Point Challenge, Cape May wins team

Tess McVan of the Wildwood Beach Patrol won the 14th annual Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge, a sprint triathlon, by more than two minutes Wednesday in 26 minutes, 49 seconds.
The race, which was at St. Pete’s Beach in Cape May Point, was a 1.3-mile beach run, a 1-mile paddleboard and a half-mile swim for female lifeguards.
Cape May lifeguards Emma DeMario and Madi Bickford won the team competition with a score of 5. DeMario finished second in 29:17 and Bickford took third in 29:19. The team competition was scored like cross country. Wildwood’s Katie Collins was fourth in 29:36 and also combined with McVan for a total of 5. The tiebreaker was the higher finish by a team’s second competitor, giving Cape May the win.
Kylie Frye of Sea Isle City was fifth in 30:30. Maddie Priest of Wildwood Crest finished sixth in 30:33, Grace Emig of Brigantine took seventh in 30:36 and Maddi Hawkes of Cape May was eighth in 30:40. Ninth was Emily Nelson of North Wildwood in 31:02, and Rebecca Millar of Upper Township placed 10th in 31:17.
Millar and Lindsay Robbins (13th in 32:32) were third in the team competition with 23 points.
