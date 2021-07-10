McGrath and Duffey win Brennan McCann row

The Longport Beach Patrol crew of Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the Brennan McCann Masters Row in 42 minutes, 20 seconds on Saturday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township.

The Ventnor alumni crew of Kevin Prendergast and Tom Sher finished second in 43:55. Third was the Margate alumni crew of brothers Jim Swift and John Swift in 44:20.

The race featured eight crews.

The Brennan McCann is a four- or five-race series held each summer, usually on Saturday mornings. The races, for doubles crews, go through the intra-coastal waters of Seaview Harbor and Longport to Margate and back again.

The first row in the series this year was held June 13, and Prendergast and Sher won in 39:27. The next race is set for Aug. 7 and the final one of the summer is on Sept. 11.

Points are scored for each of the finishes in the series, and a points trophy is awarded to the top overall crew at the end of the summer.

McGrath and Duffey won the 2020 points trophy.

The Brennan McCann doesn’t attract a big crowd in the morning, and the series was held in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

