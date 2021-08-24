McGrath and Duffey win Around The Island Row

Knies and Moran finished fifth, and they thanked the other patrols for helping Cape May's patrol during a difficult time.

"Other patrols have been coming to Cape May every day to help guard our beaches because we're dealing with so many other things," said Moran, 33. "Mike (McGrath) said they dedicated the Hammer Row (to be held Thursday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township) to Norman. The community has really come together. It means a lot to us at Cape May."

The win by McGrath and Duffey also had special meaning to the Longport patrol because McGrath's late father, also named Mike, was in the Around the Island Row several times in the 1980s and 1990s. The elder McGrath never won the race but finished second with Don MacEachern in 1984, 1985 and 1987.

"We (McGrath and Duffey) talked about it in the ocean (during the race's final 7 miles), that this one is for Norman and my dad," said McGrath, 35. "It was exhausting. We just got into some good water a couple times and had a pretty good stroke and stayed with it. In the ocean, we did what was working."

McGrath said that all proceeds from this week's Hammer Row in EHT will go to the Inferrera family.

Duffey and McGrath are the first active Longport crew to win the race. They were second last year.